Schuman Cheese Freshens Things Up This Holiday Season with Launch of Delve Mascarpone Truffles

Leader in Award-Winning Cheese Innovations Unveils Unexpected Chocolate Creation

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From the fourth-generation, world-class cheesemakers at Schuman Cheese comes Delve, a refreshingly delectable innovation. These one-of-a-kind Mascarpone bites are breathing new life into the truffle category with an unexpected, creamy spin, and bringing the (holiday) party to a fresh, new grocery aisle.

(PRNewswire)

Delve Mascarpone truffles are a refrigerated confection, crafted with award-winning, Italian-style, creamy Mascarpone cheese and wrapped in 100% pure, sustainably sourced chocolate. This decadent duo is made even more rich and refreshing with the infusion of caramel, espresso, and fruit accents across four unique varietals:

Sea-Salted Caramel Crème 8-Count Box: Sea-salted caramel, dark chocolate and award-winning mascarpone unite for the ultimate balance of salty and sweet. The result is a decadent and dynamic experience for the taste buds. (MSRP: $7.99 )

Raspberry 8-Count Box: Sweet, tart raspberry meets the creaminess of mascarpone. They get married in a tiny milk chocolate chapel. They're perfect together. (MSRP: $7.99 )

Lemon 8-Count Box: A bright, delightful combination with a taste that steals the show. The refreshing burst of lemon flavor is matched perfectly with smooth mascarpone and a white chocolate shell. (MSRP: $7.99 )

Chocolate Ganache 8-Count Box: Chocolate lovers rejoice! A classic, rich chocolate is mixed with creamy mascarpone and wrapped in a milk chocolate shell. (MSRP: $7.99 )

36-Count Variety Pack: To share or not to share? An unexpectedly difficult choice to make with this trio of flavors. Sea-Salted Caramel Crème and Chocolate Ganache are kept in excellent company by an exclusive Tiramisu varietal. (MSRP: $15.99 )

"At Schuman Cheese, we take immense pride in the craftsmanship of cheesemaking and have withheld a generations-long dedication to innovating across this category with only the highest quality ingredients," said Allison Schuman, Chief Business Development Officer at Schuman Cheese. "Delve is the epitome of those efforts, bringing truffles off the shelf and to fresh, new heights with the richness of our award-winning Mascarpone cheese, for an experience unlike any other. Think of us as your very own chocolatiers, conveniently available in the refrigerated section!"

Delve arrives right on time for the holiday season. Whether snacking, entertaining or gifting, this unexpected indulgence is certain to elevate every occasion.

All 8-count varieties will be available via Amazon Fresh and across a number of in-store retail partners, including Sprout's Farmers Market, Kroger, Publix, Wakefern and more. The 36-count pack can be found at Costco.

For more information on Delve, please visit www.eatdelve.com.

About Schuman Cheese

Founded in New York in 1945, Schuman Cheese has grown into a highly lauded leader in the cheese industry worldwide. The family has set the standard for integrity, excellence, and loyalty for four generations, exemplified by their premium cheeses and lasting partnerships. Today, decades since their first import, Schuman's team of skilled cheesemakers craft their world-class cheeses in Wisconsin, adding to their robust import business. At Schuman Cheese, they take pride in the products offered and remain committed to the mission and values established by Arthur Schuman. Discover their distinctive cheeses and latest innovations Schuman Cheese delights in sharing at SchumanCheese.com

For more information about Schuman Cheese, please visit https://www.schumancheese.com/our-cheeses.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Schuman Cheese