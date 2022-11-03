MILITARY BOWL FOUNDATION SET TO LAUNCH REDESIGNED WEBSITE WITH LIQUIFIED CREATIVE

Annapolis-based Liquified Creative has been selected for the redesign and development of a site

that includes the Foundation's three properties: the Military Bowl, Patriot Point and DC Touchdown Club

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military Bowl Foundation today announced a new partnership with Annapolis-based Liquified Creative for the redesign and development of the Military Bowl Foundation and Patriot Point websites, which is currently underway.

Liquified Creative and Military Bowl Foundation partner for redesigned website ahead of 2022 bowl game. (PRNewswire)

Unlike any other bowl game, the Military Bowl Foundation's new website will present a completely reimagined user-journey allowing visitors to navigate with ease through all that the Foundation offers.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Military Bowl Foundation on this exciting initiative," said Liquified Creative CEO and Creative Director Shawn Noratel. "The updated websites will better represent the quality of experiences and services this outstanding organization provides to our military community. Partnering with organizations that are making such an important impact in our community is an important part of our agency's driving mission. We're eager to launch."

As soon as users land on the new website, they will be met with an interactive homepage that offers two options to explore: the Military Bowl game experience and the Military Bowl Foundation experience, which will also include the DC Touchdown Club and Patriot Point, the Foundation's 294-acre retreat for recovering service members.

The bowl game journey will lead users to a page that highlights all of the need-to-know information surrounding the football game and Bowl Week events.

When users explore the Military Bowl Foundation site, they will be met with a highly visual experience covering foundation news, history, events and more.

The Foundation is more excited than ever to host the 2022 Military Bowl on Wednesday, December 28 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. The game was canceled the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With preparation in full swing for this year's game, a new digital presence soon will give fans a whole new bowl experience.

"The Military Bowl Foundation is a unique entity. While fans are most familiar with the Military Bowl college football game, telling the story of Patriot Point and the DC Touchdown Club is just as important," Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. "This beautiful, easy-to-navigate website will allow fans and supporters to easily learn about everything the Foundation offers."

About the Military Bowl presented by Peraton

The Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO is the National Capital Region's college football postseason bowl game broadcast on ESPN and featuring a matchup between teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. Organized by the Military Bowl Foundation, the Bowl's mission is to benefit our nation's service members including a partnership with USO-Metro and the operation of Patriot Point, a 294-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland's Eastern Shore. For the latest updates, visit militarybowl.org, follow @MilitaryBowl on Twitter and Instagram and like Military Bowl on Facebook! The 2022 Military Bowl kicks off on December 28 at 2 p.m. ET. Tickets go on sale November 1 at militarybowl.org/tickets.

About the Military Bowl Foundation

The Military Bowl Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates premier events in the National Capital Region to benefit our nation's service members. Originally formed to create the region's first-ever college football postseason bowl game, the Foundation now not only runs the Military Bowl presented by Peraton but additionally operates the DC Touchdown Club and Patriot Point, a retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland's Eastern Shore. The Foundation hosts engaging events throughout the year to raise money and awareness for military service members, directly impacting those who give so much of themselves for the country.

About Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative is a full-service advertising agency located in Annapolis, Maryland. The agency's in-house team provides strategic, branding, marketing and public relations services to many Fortune 500, top mid-size, and enterprise-level companies throughout the United States. The agency has nearly two decades of providing award-winning results for its clients with the utmost in brand management and marketing initiatives, proven creative, media planning/buying, public relations, social media, web development/programming, and video production. For more information, visit www.liquifiedcreative.com or contact 443-949-5954.

