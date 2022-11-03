Kahlúa and Gail Simmons Put a New Twist on The Espresso Martini

The Iconic Coffee Liqueur and Culinary Personality Stir Up At-Home Holiday Entertaining with a Custom Cocktail Kit that Takes the Espresso Martini to a New Level

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Kahlúa is teaming up with famed culinary and television personality Gail Simmons to inspire fans to stir up how they enjoy the Espresso Martini by swapping a martini glass for a delicious and edible Stemless Cocoa Cup. The custom recipe, developed by the Emmy Award-winning food expert, calls for ingredients easily found in the everyday kitchen and was thoughtfully crafted to complement the rich and velvety smooth profile of the iconic Kahlúa Espresso Martini.

To make it easy and fun for anyone to put their seasonal spin on the popular cocktail, the world's #1 coffee liqueur is offering the limited-edition Stir It Up with Kahlúa & Gail Simmons: Espresso Martini Kit, which supplies Gail's recipe, festive trimmings and table decor, and the makings for a Kahlúa Espresso Martini. Whether staying in for date night or hosting an intimate dinner party, the Kahlúa kit is an easy way to playfully elevate at-home holiday occasions, and is also the perfect gift for hosts and cocktail connoisseurs alike.

"The Stemless Cocoa Cup was a labor of love, taking inspiration from the rich and smooth taste of my go-to cocktail, the Kahlúa Espresso Martini. It's a new and simple way to enjoy the beloved cocktail, made with ingredients found in most kitchens, while leaving room for people to put their own twist on it with a variety of garnishes," said Simmons. "As someone who spends ample time in the kitchen, I'm always looking for ways to help people stir up everyday classics and I think the chocolate tart recipe will quickly become a go-to for holiday hosts!"

To complement the recipe, the celebrated coffee liqueur is making an evening of entertaining at home all the more merry by supplying Kahlúa Espresso Martini essentials and the seasonal trimmings to match. From candy canes and toasted hazelnuts to turbinado sugar and festive sprinkles, cocktail and baking enthusiasts alike can take advantage of the limited-edition kit to customize the chocolate tart for both the occasion and their palette before pouring in the beloved Kahlúa Espresso Martini. Gail's pro tip: as the seasons change, so can the trimmings and cocktail napkins to match!

"With some of the busiest days of the year ahead of us, taking time for each other and spending a night in to stir up something special with friends and family is exactly what the Stir It Up with Kahlúa & Gail Simmons: Espresso Martini Kit is designed to do," says Rima Sawaya, Brand Director, Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur. "At Kahlúa, we believe in breaking with routine and trying something new, so we thought it was best to start with how we sip the Espresso Martini."

From a cozy date night to an intimate dinner party, the Stir It Up with Kahlúa & Gail Simmons: Espresso Martini Kit is the perfect purchase to make at-home occasions all the more special this holiday season, as well as a thoughtful gift for hosts and cocktail connoisseurs alike. The kit includes the pairing of Kahlúa (750ml) and Absolut (375ml); espresso; seasonal garnishes (candy canes, hazelnuts, turbinado sugar, sprinkles); a muffin tin for baking; and a garnish board and place-card holders to stir up how consumers garnish the sip at home. The kit will be exclusively available on CocktailCourier.com through Dec. 17.

