Michelob ULTRA Supports First-Time Women & Non-Binary TCS New York City Marathon Runners with "Run Fund" Inspired by Trailblazing Runner Kathrine Switzer

The beer brand's latest commitment to gender equality in sports honors Kathrine Switzer and other athletes who have broken barriers to increase representation in running and sports

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelob ULTRA, the beer brand that believes every athlete deserves to experience an equal level of joy in sports, is encouraging more women and non-binary athletes to run the TCS New York City marathon by introducing the Michelob ULTRA Run Fund. In partnership with the New York Road Runners, the fund will offer a contest giving these runners a chance to win a bib to the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon and training programs for them to make their marathon debut. The Michelob ULTRA Run Fund is a multi-year program that will begin with the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon and expand to other races nationwide as the next chapter in the brand's commitment to equality and visibility in sports.

MUL Winds of Change KV – “Michelob ULTRA Teams Up with the Women’s Sports Foundation and NYRR to Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the New York City Marathon Women’s Division.” (PRNewswire)

As the TCS New York City Marathon celebrates the 50th anniversary of its Women's Division, Michelob ULTRA is acknowledging the barriers that have been broken and the strides still to be made in the race to equality in sports.

Currently, women and non-binary runners are outnumbered by males, making up 46% of New York City marathon finishers. To help bridge the gap, Michelob ULTRA will highlight the inspiring stories of gender equality advocates and provide resources and access to bring female and non-binary representation to 50% at the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon.

Michelob ULTRA will bring the story of Kathrine Switzer to life in an inspiring new TVC, airing during the TCS New York City Marathon. Kathrine Switzer changed running forever when she became the first woman to officially complete the Boston Marathon in 1967, ultimately leading to the establishment of the women's division of marathons and paving the way for thousands of women to experience the joy of their first race.

"Michelob ULTRA is committed to using our brand as a platform to increase gender representation and equal enjoyment for everyone who loves sports." said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing, Michelob ULTRA. "We believe in celebrating an active and balanced lifestyle and are proud to continue working with partners like New York Road Runners and the Women's Sports Foundation to bring our shared values to life. Because it's only worth it, if we all enjoy it."

The Michelob ULTRA Run Fund is an extension of the brand's $100 Million commitment to gender equality in sports. Continuing its history as a longtime sponsor of the TCS New York City Marathon, Michelob ULTRA will celebrate this year's marathon with a range of initiatives to encourage involvement, inclusion, and representation, including:

Cari Champion , a pioneer for women in sport broadcasting ; Jake Fedorowski , a leader in creating non-binary running divisions; Alexi Pappas , Olympian, and marathoner; Jocelyn Rivas , the youngest Latina to run 100 marathons; and Kathrine Switze r, a trailblazer for women in sports. Closing remarks will be provided by Phaidra Knight , World Rugby Hall of Famer, MMA fighter, and Women's Sports Foundation Past President. Bringing together gender equality advocates to share their honest experiences and address ways we can all impact positive change during a riveting panel discussion. Together with the Women's Sports Foundation , the panel will focus on "The Road to Inclusion: 50 Years of Breaking Barriers" and feature, a pioneer for women in sport broadcasting, a leader in creating non-binary running divisions;, Olympian, and marathoner;, the youngest Latina to run 100 marathons; andr, a trailblazer for women in sports. Closing remarks will be provided by, World Rugby Hall of Famer, MMA fighter, and Women's Sports Foundation Past President.

Kathrine Switzer's courageous act 55 years ago, that will air during TCS New York City Marathon coverage on WABC. Releasing an inspiring TVC highlightingcourageous act 55 years ago, that will air during TCS New York City Marathon coverage on WABC.

Introducing the Michelob ULTRA Run Fund which will provide training programs and resources for women and non-binary athletes making their marathon debut and a contest giving these runners a chance to win a bib for the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon. As part of this effort, Michelob ULTRA will launch "Train Like a Pro Marathon Runner" where athletes will receive weekly training tips developed by Team ULTRA coaches.

"In 1967, I set out to prove that women could run distances and deserved to be included in marathons. Since then, major strides have been made but there is still work to be done," said Kathrine Switzer. "We're just getting started. Women have only been running competitively for the last 50 years, which is why it is so important for brands like Michelob ULTRA to continue to take action and advocate for equality in sports."

To learn more about the Michelob ULTRA Run Fund and Michelob ULTRA's commitment to equality in sports, visit MichelobULTRA.com/RunFund and @MichelobULTRA #ULTRARunFund.

Michelob ULTRA Run Fund Contest. No Purchase Necessary. Begins 11/01/22 and ends 07/01/23. Open to US residents 21+ who have not previously completed a marathon. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules at www.michelobultra.com/contestrules for prize information and details. Msg & data rates may apply.

About Michelob ULTRA

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is the No. 2 beer in the industry by volume. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial flavors or colors, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, hops, and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always drink, and sweat, responsibly.

About Anheuser-Busch

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most loved beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser and Bud Light as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About The Women's Sports Foundation

The Women's Sports Foundation exists to enable girls and women to reach their potential in sport and life. We are an ally, an advocate and a catalyst. Founded by Billie Jean King in 1974, we strengthen and expand participation and leadership opportunities through research, advocacy, community programming and a wide variety of collaborative partnerships. From its inception to Title IX's 50th anniversary in 2022, WSF has invested over $100 million in these impact efforts, helping to shape the lives of millions of youth, high school and collegiate student-athletes, elite athletes and coaches. We're building a future where every girl and woman can #KeepPlaying and unlock the lifelong benefits of sport participation. All girls. All women. All sports.® To learn more about the Women's Sports Foundation, please visit www.WomensSportsFoundation.org.

About New York Road Runners (NYRR)

NYRR's mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world's premier community running organization. NYRR's commitment to New York City's five boroughs features races, virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR's premier event is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features a wide population of runners, from the world's top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org.

For More Information:

Jessica Thorpe

media@anheuser-busch.com

Jackie Baez

jbaez@webershandwick.com

Michelob ULTRA (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Michelob ULTRA