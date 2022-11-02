Ansira Hosts Third Annual Client Summit, The Channel Effect, Focused on Marketing Innovation and Peer-To-Peer Networking

The event will take place February 27-March 1 in San Antonio, Texas, connecting the diverse Ansira client ecosystem

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), an independent global marketing services and solutions company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology, today announced that The Channel Effect, its annual client summit, will take place February 27 through March 1 in San Antonio, Texas. The event was created by Ansira to connect its client ecosystem which spans industries including tech, automotive, retail, restaurants, financial services, and insurance, to come together and learn about what's next in marketing, get inspired by other top marketers, and learn about industry best practices and innovative solutions.

The Channel Effect, Ansira's client summit, will take place February 27-March 1, 2023. (PRNewswire)

"The Channel Effect has proven to be impactful for our client community who find great benefit in hearing the obstacles and solutions their peers have experienced, walking away from the event with new perspectives and expanded networks," said Ansira Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Jo Sands. "We like to say that we work hard and we play hard at our client summit. While our programming is full of great content, bringing many clients and experts to join us onstage to share their thought leadership, we also find it important to create an atmosphere of experiences – just as we work with our clients to help deliver experiences to their customers and partners."

The Channel Effect 2022 took place in July in Chicago and featured speakers from brands and companies including Citrix, Purina, Mazda, Benjamin Moore, Adobe, Fossil, Paramount Global, Grubbs Family of Dealerships, and Red Hat, among others. The event programming focused on the many channels marketers work within to drive success – cross-channel communication/email, channel partner marketing, and omni-channel orchestration to name a few.

The Channel Effect 2023 insightful agenda includes:

Forrester Principal Analyst Jay Pattisall

Expert Panels:

Trend Watch 2023

Breakout Discussion Workshops

"The first Ansira client summit was born from the idea that peers in what seem like very disparate industries actually have significant commonality in their shared marketing goals and program initiatives," said Ansira President Andy Arnold. "It has been very apparent over the years that both the similarities and differences in our client network create a sort of magic that can only be found at The Channel Effect – it has become a platform for some of the best minds in marketing to expand their point of view in a collaborative and inspiring environment."

Learn more about the 2023 event here.

Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, with deep expertise in the business and financial services sector.

ABOUT ANSIRA:

Ansira, an independent, global marketing technology and solutions company with proprietary channel technology, website, and advertising technology, empowers companies operating in a distributed ecosystem to improve performance by realizing a connected marketplace. Ansira enables brands and their agents, franchisees, dealers, and distributors to drive demand, create seamless customer experiences, and drive revenue through marketing services and proprietary technology platforms. Teams operating across the US, Europe, South Asia, and Oceania, arm brands and their ecosystems with digital offerings, channel partner marketing technology and services, and local marketing technology to make these experiences possible. For more information on Ansira visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn .

ABOUT ADVENT INTERNATIONAL

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 400 private equity investments across 41 countries, and as of June 30, 2022, had $96 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of 285 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. For over 35 years, Advent has been dedicated to international investing and remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit AdventInternational.com or LinkedIn.

