Wheatley Vodka Raises the Bar on Good Taste by Toasting the Tastiest-Named Cities in America

LOUSIVILLE, Ky., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At Wheatley Vodka, Taste Matters. And it matters to a lot of cities across the nation, too – so much so that it's reflected in their names! This holiday season Wheatley is raising a glass to the tastiest-named cities in America by offering to buy a Wheatley cocktail for residents in those towns. Because good taste should always matter.

"Wheatley Vodka is so smooth you actually WANT to taste it," said vice president of brand marketing at Sazerac, Mark Treichel. "Wheatley is doing things differently by proudly putting a stake in the ground on something that most in our category shy away from: taste. This program is a fun way for us to hero the taste of our great vodka while also giving a little something back to our fans and helping them kick-off the start of the holiday season."

Cookietown, Oklahoma, Popcorn, Indiana, Spuds, Florida, Cucumber, West Virginia and Burnt Corn, Alabama are just a few of the cities that are being honored in this program. Residents from a total of 65 towns across the United States can participate in the offering.

"Whether you're sitting around the fire in Fries, Virginia or hosting a holiday soirée in Two Egg, Florida, we want to make sure you can celebrate the good taste of your hometown with a cocktail made using vodka that really tastes good," said Treichel.

Getting your Wheatley cocktail is easy. Participants age 21+ can simply visit www.wheatleytastematters.com, select their tasty-named city from the drop-down menu and follow the on-screen prompts for a chance to instantly win. The program will run from November 1 – November 30, 2022.

Wheatley Vodka is 10x distilled, triple filtered and so smooth you can sip it straight. Hailing from the world's most award-winning distillery, Buffalo Trace Distillery, Wheatley is crafted in small batches every time to ensure that each bottle meets the Distillery's high standards. According to the brand's master distiller and namesake, Harlen Wheatley, Wheatley is "how vodka is supposed to taste."

No alcoholic beverage is part of any prize award. Instant Winners will receive a $10 Venmo credit which may be used at the winners' discretion to purchase a Wheatley Vodka cocktail. The following is the full list of featured tasty cities: Coffee Springs, AL; Burnt Corn, AL; Chicken, AK; Lime Village, AK; Tortilla Flat, AZ; Tomato, AR; Sugar Grove, AR; Citrus Heights, CA; Strawberry Point, CA; Lemon Grove, CA; Sugar City, CO; Pea Patch Island, DE; Two Egg, FL; Cocoa, FL; Cocoa Beach, FL; Coconut Creek, FL; Fruitland Park, FL; Orange City, FL; Orange Park, FL; Port Orange, FL; Sweetwater, FL; Spuds, FL; Mayo, FL; Peachtree Corners, GA; Sugar Hill, GA; Peachtree City, GA; Sugar City, ID; Bourbon, IN; Popcorn, IN; Strawberry Point, IA; Buttermilk, KS; Sugartown, LA; Cranberry, MD; Fruitland, MD; Sandwich, MA; Muttonville, MI; Eggville, MS; Rye, NH; Orange, NJ; Pie Town, NM; Rye, NY; Toast, NC; Pumpkin Center, NC; Cookietown, OK; Corn, OK; Fruitdale, OR; Cranberry, PA; Cereal, PA; Ketchuptown, SC; Orangeburg, SC; Strawberry, SC; Lemmon, SD; Coffee, TN; Beans, TN; Strawberry Plains, TN; Sugar Land, TX; Ding Dong, TX; Bacon, TX; Oatmeal, TX; Turkey, TX; Fries, VA; Bacon, WA; Cucumber, WV; Peach Creek, WV; Chili, WI

Wheatley Vodka is a 10x distilled, triple filtered vodka that is so smooth you can sip it straight. Hailing from Buffalo Trace Distillery, the world's most award-winning distillery, Wheatley is made with the same red winter wheat and limestone water that the Distillery uses in its revered bourbons. Crafted in small batches every time to ensure that each bottle meets the Distillery's high standards, Wheatley Vodka is, according to the brand's namesake and Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley, "how vodka is supposed to taste." Though distilled from red winter wheat, Wheatley vodka is gluten-free.

