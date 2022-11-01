VS Carbonics, Inc. - Florida's Largest Independent Distributor of Liquid Nitrogen Announces Acquisition of InCryo Systems Forming The Cryo Group LLC, InCryo LLC & Cryo Asset Management LLC

Creates One-Stop Shop for Cryogenic System Design, Installation, Repair, Maintenance and Filling Servicing Large and Diverse Client Base Portfolio Across Various Industries

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cryo Group, LLC was recently formed after the principles of VS Carbonics, Inc., Florida's largest distributor of liquid nitrogen, acquired the assets of InCryo Systems, Inc creating InCryo LLC, and Cryo Asset Management, LLC. This monumental acquisition makes The Cryo Group, LLC, the first vertically integrated cryogenic solutions provider in the Southeastern United States.

CEO Diosdado Vazquez' vision is to develop The Cryo Group into the country's leading cryogenic solutions provider by making it easier and less complicated to do cryogenic business. The Cryo Group offers cryogenic solutions to a diverse portfolio of industries including medical, manufacturing and fabrication, food and beverage, hospitality, entertainment, agriculture, aerospace, and automotive industries. Existing clients that will benefit from the acquisition's impact include, but are not limited to, Disney, Universal, Air Products, Air Liquide, Matheson Gas, Bang Energy, SpaceX, Lockheed Martin, US Government, US Coast Guard, Honeywell, and nightclubs LIV and Story.

Under The Cryo Group umbrella, InCryo, LLC, (cryogenic system design, fabrication, installation, maintenance, and repair), Cryo Asset Management, LLC, (cryogenic tank and equipment rental and sales), along with VS Carbonics, Inc., (gas distribution) can now provide a one-stop shop for cryogenic solutions.

"When I started VS Carbonics nearly 20 years ago, I was committed to providing a level of service that the cryogenic industry had never seen before by doing those things that my competitors would not. The Cryo Group is the culmination of this vision as we are now able to provide customers with a single point of responsibility for all of their cryogenic needs, unlike any of our competitors." – Dios Vazquez, CEO The Cryo Group

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, The Cryo Group is a newly founded cryogenics management company providing management services to VS Carbonics, Inc., InCryo, LLC, and Cryo Asset Management, LLC. The cryogenic management company oversees a wide range of cryogenic solutions for Florida's most prominent theme parks, surgery centers, cryotherapy centers, hyperbaric installations, stem cell centers, nightclubs, restaurants, and music festivals of all sizes, including the system design, fabrication, installation, repair, maintenance, and fill. With more than 20 years of experience and equipped with a friendly and knowledgeable team of 30 plus people, The Cryo Group aims to enhance events and experiences with their products while providing personal and superior customer service. All of The Cryo Group's products are made in the US and rated food and beverage grade. Please visit www.thecryogroup.com to learn more.

