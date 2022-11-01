Three New Appointments Made to Executive Leadership Team for U.S. Legal Support

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, today announced the appointment of three new Executive Vice Presidents to the organization's executive leadership team. April Orlando, Carrie Cosenza, and Karen Gann will now guide the sales division for the growing company.

U.S. Legal Support (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Legal Support, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

April Orlando will serve as Executive Vice President of Sales for the Southeast division. Orlando is a legal industry veteran with twenty years of professional experience. She will not only guide her team to new partnerships, but will also lead the development of a structure that will help strategically grow current client relationships. "April is incredibly successful at building strong relationships and recognizing how to help our clients achieve their goals," said U.S. Legal Support CEO, Jimmie Bridwell. "With our mission to build lasting relationships with our legal industry partners by delivering exceptional service, April will be instrumental in ensuring U.S. Legal Support lives up to our brand promise."

Carrie Cosenza will serve as Executive Vice President of Sales for the Northeast and Midwest and continue her leadership of the Enterprise sales team. Cosenza holds a long tenure with U.S. Legal Support in various positions within the sales organization. As a graduate of Fordham University and New York Law School, Cosenza is also a licensed attorney, which helps her understand the nuances of the legal industry and needs of our client base. "Carrie is a highly accomplished leader and is known within the organization as being a consensus builder. She brings deep expertise when it comes to helping our clients navigate complex litigation and she's been instrumental in both the development and growth of our Enterprise Sales team. We're excited to add her to the executive team," continued Bridwell.

Karen Gann will serve as Executive Vice President of Sales for the West and Southwest divisions. Gann holds over thirty years of experience in sales and operations within the litigation support industry. After joining U.S. Legal Support in 2007, Gann has led significant year-over-year growth in her divisions by placing an emphasis on sales mentorship and relationship building with clients. "Karen is one of the most effective sales leaders we have in our company," said Bridwell. "The executive team and U.S. Legal Support as a whole will greatly benefit from having her experience, enthusiasm, and creativity at the highest levels of our organization."

The new Executive Vice President appointments come on the heels of other additions to the Executive Leadership Team for U.S. Legal Support, all of which reflect the company's continued commitment to building and maintaining an exceptional experience for clients.

About U.S. Legal Support

U.S. Legal Support was founded in 1996 with the goal of becoming the first nationwide, all-inclusive litigation support company. Nearly three decades later, we're one of the leading providers of litigation support services and the only company to provide a full suite of court reporting solutions, record retrieval, interpreting & translations, trial services and transcription services to law firms, major corporations, and insurance companies nationwide. With on-demand access to 12,000+ offices in 2,700 cities across the country and a robust digital infrastructure, we can accommodate your litigation support needs quickly, comfortably, and safely from anywhere in the country. For more information about U.S. Legal Support, visit the company's website at: www.uslegalsupport.com .

