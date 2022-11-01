Simon® Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Full Year 2022 Guidance and Raises Quarterly Dividend

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"This was an excellent quarter for our Company with strong financial and operational performance," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President.  "Based upon our results to date and our expectations for the remainder of 2022, we are once again increasing full-year 2022 guidance and raising our quarterly dividend."

Results for the Quarter

  • Net income attributable to common stockholders was $539.0 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, as compared to $679.9 million, or $2.07 per diluted share in 2021.
  • Comparable FFO was $1.113 billion, or $2.97 per diluted share as compared to $1.098 billion, or $2.92 per diluted share in the prior year period.  Please see the accompanying reconciliation of consolidated net income to FFO and Comparable FFO.
  • Domestic property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased 2.3% and portfolio NOI increased 3.2%, in each case, compared to the prior year period.

Results for the Nine Months

  • Net income attributable to common stockholders was $1.462 billion, or $4.46 per diluted share, as compared to $1.743 billion, or $5.30 per diluted share in 2021.
  • Comparable FFO was $3.270 billion, or $8.71 per diluted share as compared to $3.133 billion, or $8.32 per diluted share in the prior year period, growth of 4.7%.
  • Domestic property NOI increased 4.4% and portfolio NOI increased 5.5%, in each case, compared to the prior year period.

U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets Operating Statistics

  • Occupancy was 94.5% at September 30, 2022, compared to 92.8% at September 30, 2021, an increase of 1.7%.
  • Base minimum rent per square foot was $54.80 at September 30, 2022, compared to $53.91 at September 30, 2021, an increase of 1.7%.

Development Activity
On October 20, 2022, Fukaya-Hanazono Premium Outlets® (Fukaya City, Tokyo, Japan) opened with 296,300 square feet of high-quality, name brand stores.  Fukaya-Hanazono Premium Outlets is the tenth Premium Outlet® Center in Japan.

During the third quarter, construction started on a significant expansion at Busan Premium Outlets (Busan, South Korea).  Construction continues on Paris-Giverny Designer Outlet, a new international development project in Normandy, France projected to open in the first quarter of 2023.

Construction also continues on other redevelopment projects, including The Falls (Miami, FL), Northgate Station (Seattle, WA), Phipps Plaza (Atlanta, GA), Roosevelt Field (Garden City, NY), Stanford Shopping Center (Palo Alto, CA) and Towne East Square (Wichita, KS).

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet Liquidity
The Company was active in the credit markets through the first nine months of the year.

The Company completed 16 non-recourse mortgage loans totaling approximately $1.8 billion (U.S. dollar equivalent), of which Simon's share was $1.1 billion.  The weighted average interest rate on these loans was 4.78%.

As of September 30, 2022, Simon had approximately $8.6 billion of liquidity consisting of $1.2 billion of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and $7.4 billion of available capacity under its revolving credit facilities.

Dividends
Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.80 on November 1, 2022, for the fourth quarter of 2022.  This is an increase of $0.15, or 9.1% year-over-year and an increase of $0.05, or 2.9%, from the previous quarter.  The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 9, 2022.

Simon's Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend on its 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: SPGPrJ) of $1.046875 per share, payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 16, 2022.

Common Stock Repurchase Program
During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company repurchased 405,926 shares of its common stock under its $2.0 billion share repurchase plan.

2022 Guidance
The Company currently estimates net income to be within a range of $6.16 to $6.21 per diluted share and Comparable FFO to be within a range of $11.83 to $11.88 per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2022.  The Comparable FFO range represents an increase of $0.12 and $0.26 per diluted share at the mid-point when compared to the ranges provided on August 1, 2022 and February 7, 2022, respectively.

The following table provides the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation for the expected range of estimated net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share to estimated FFO per diluted share and Comparable FFO per diluted share:

For the year ending December 31, 2022




Low     

High


End     

End

Estimated net income attributable to common stockholders
     per diluted share                     

$6.16

$6.21

Depreciation and amortization including Simon's share
     of unconsolidated entities                 

5.50

5.50

Estimated FFO per diluted share                                                                                           

$11.66

$11.71

First nine months of 2022 actual unrealized losses in fair value
     of publicly traded equity instruments of non-retail real estate     

0.17

0.17

Estimated Comparable FFO per diluted share                                 

$11.83

$11.88

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes FFO, FFO per share, Comparable FFO, Comparable FFO per share and portfolio Net Operating Income growth which are financial performance measures not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release and in Simon's supplemental information for the quarter.  FFO and Net Operating Income growth are financial performance measures widely used in the REIT industry. Our definitions of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release may be deemed "forward–looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained, and it is possible that the Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward–looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic and market conditions that may adversely affect the general retail environment; the inability to renew leases and relet vacant space at existing properties on favorable terms; an increase in vacant space at our properties; the potential loss of anchor stores or major tenants; the inability to collect rent due to the bankruptcy or insolvency of tenants or otherwise; the intensely competitive market environment in the retail industry, including e-commerce; the inability to lease newly developed properties on favorable terms; our international activities subjecting us to risks that are different from or greater than those associated with our domestic operations, including changes in foreign exchange rates; changes in market rates of interest; risks associated with the acquisition, development, redevelopment, expansion, leasing and management of properties; general risks related to real estate investments, including the illiquidity of real estate investments; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations, including covenants in the governing agreements that impose restrictions on us that may affect our ability to operate freely; any disruption in the financial markets that may adversely affect our ability to access capital for growth and satisfy our ongoing debt service requirements; any change in our credit rating; the continuing transition of LIBOR to SOFR; our continued ability to maintain our status as a REIT; changes in tax laws or regulations that result in adverse tax consequences; risks relating to our joint venture properties, including guarantees of certain joint venture indebtedness; environmental liabilities; the conflict in Ukraine; natural disasters; the availability of comprehensive insurance coverage; the potential for terrorist activities;  security breaches that could compromise our information technology or infrastructure; uncertainties regarding the impact of pandemics, epidemics or public health crises, and the associated governmental restrictions on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow and liquidity; and the loss of key management personnel. The Company discusses these and other risks and uncertainties under the heading "Risk Factors" in its annual and quarterly periodic reports filed with the SEC.  The Company may update that discussion in subsequent other periodic reports, but except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

About Simon
Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.



Simon Property Group, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months


For the Nine Months


Ended September 30,


Ended September 30,


2022

2021


2022

2021







REVENUE:






Lease income

$ 1,215,470

$ 1,207,923


$ 3,618,035

$ 3,511,806

Management fees and other revenues

28,654

27,024


85,051

78,381

Other income

71,662

61,607


188,464

200,465

Total revenue

1,315,786

1,296,554


3,891,550

3,790,652







EXPENSES:






Property operating

120,858

108,556


336,929

291,248

Depreciation and amortization

301,754

311,381


910,190

942,851

Real estate taxes

109,932

117,094


333,611

347,800

Repairs and maintenance

21,639

21,735


63,993

62,126

Advertising and promotion

27,102

38,635


72,429

87,685

Home and regional office costs

43,711

48,667


143,424

132,365

General and administrative

7,784

6,909


24,977

20,739

Other

30,810

31,253


106,649

84,180

Total operating expenses

663,590

684,230


1,992,202

1,968,994







OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS

652,196

612,324


1,899,348

1,821,658







Interest expense

(187,878)

(199,772)


(560,353)

(602,207)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

(28,593)


-

(31,552)

Gain on exchange of equity interests

-

159,828


-

159,828

Income and other tax expense

(8,256)

(67,262)


(31,168)

(108,367)

Income from unconsolidated entities

163,086

198,524


434,343

562,138

Unrealized losses in fair value of equity instruments

(14,563)

(4,944)


(63,412)

(8,121)

Gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,






assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net

17,262

108,543


879

201,600







CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME

621,847

778,648


1,679,637

1,994,977







Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

81,975

97,878


214,722

249,421

Preferred dividends

834

834


2,503

2,503







NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ 539,038

$ 679,936


$ 1,462,412

$ 1,743,053













BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:






Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 1.65

$ 2.07


$ 4.46

$ 5.30







Simon Property Group, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)









September 30,

December 31,





2022

2021




ASSETS:






Investment properties, at cost

$ 37,982,665

$ 37,932,366




Less - accumulated depreciation

16,245,409

15,621,127





21,737,256

22,311,239




Cash and cash equivalents

601,520

533,936




Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net

794,599

919,654




Investment in TRG, at equity

3,150,169

3,305,102




Investment in Klépierre, at equity

1,378,050

1,661,943




Investment in other unconsolidated entities, at equity

3,116,422

3,075,375




Right-of-use assets, net

497,490

504,119




Investments held in trust - special purpose acquisition company

345,000

345,000




Deferred costs and other assets

1,174,857

1,121,011




Total assets

$ 32,795,363

$ 33,777,379










LIABILITIES:






Mortgages and unsecured indebtedness

$ 24,640,370

$ 25,321,022




Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenues

1,421,443

1,433,216




Cash distributions and losses in unconsolidated entities, at equity

1,698,917

1,573,105




Dividend payable

2,733

1,468




Lease liabilities

500,197

506,931




Other liabilities

495,142

540,912




Total liabilities

28,758,802

29,376,654










Commitments and contingencies






Limited partners' preferred interest in the Operating Partnership and noncontrolling






redeemable interests

559,482

547,740










EQUITY:






Stockholders' Equity






Capital stock (850,000,000 total shares authorized,  $0.0001 par value, 238,000,000






shares of excess common stock, 100,000,000 authorized shares of preferred stock):












Series J 8 3/8% cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized,






796,948 issued and outstanding with a liquidation value of $39,847

41,517

41,763










Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 511,990,000 shares authorized, 342,905,419 and






342,907,608 issued and outstanding, respectively

34

34










Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 8,000






issued and outstanding

-

-










Capital in excess of par value

11,231,483

11,212,990




Accumulated deficit

(6,046,981)

(5,823,708)




Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(160,549)

(185,186)




Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 15,959,628 and 14,295,983 shares, respectively

(2,043,979)

(1,884,441)




Total stockholders' equity

3,021,525

3,361,452




Noncontrolling interests

455,554

491,533




Total equity

3,477,079

3,852,985




Total liabilities and equity

$ 32,795,363

$ 33,777,379










Simon Property Group, Inc.

Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands)
















For the Three Months Ended September 30, 


For the Nine Months Ended September 30,


2022

2021


2022

2021







REVENUE:






Lease income

$ 710,084

$ 719,723


$ 2,142,068

$ 2,053,826

Other income

72,355

67,630


258,446

204,923

Total revenue

782,439

787,353


2,400,514

2,258,749







OPERATING EXPENSES:






Property operating

153,002

151,008


445,214

420,174

Depreciation and amortization

169,453

170,568


504,926

512,165

Real estate taxes

59,008

66,221


187,697

203,242

Repairs and maintenance

17,632

18,274


58,322

53,625

Advertising and promotion

17,153

18,238


52,718

52,479

Other

48,866

43,400


146,595

113,042

Total operating expenses

465,114

467,709


1,395,472

1,354,727







OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS

317,325

319,644


1,005,042

904,022







Interest expense

(147,539)

(154,501)


(438,559)

(453,145)

Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities, net

4,522

-


4,522

33,371

NET INCOME

$ 174,308

$ 165,143


$ 571,005

$ 484,248







Third-Party Investors' Share of Net Income

$ 83,222

$ 82,639


$ 280,919

$ 243,525







Our Share of Net Income

91,086

82,504


290,086

240,723

Amortization of Excess Investment (A)

(14,928)

(15,199)


(45,153)

(49,794)

Our Share of Gain on Sale or Disposal of Assets and Interests in

-

-


-

(14,941)

Other Income in the Consolidated Financial Statements






Our Share of Gain on Sale or Disposal of Assets and Interests in

(2,532)

-


(2,532)

-

Unconsolidated Entities, net






Income from Unconsolidated Entities (B)

$ 73,626

$ 67,305


$ 242,401

$ 175,988








Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre S.A.

          ("Klépierre"), The Taubman Realty Group ("TRG") and other platform investments. For additional information, see footnote B.


Simon Property Group, Inc.

Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)












September 30,

December 31,



2022

2021


Assets:




Investment properties, at cost

$ 18,889,882

$ 19,724,242


Less - accumulated depreciation

8,315,951

8,330,891



10,573,931

11,393,351


Cash and cash equivalents

1,375,947

1,481,287


Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net

493,643

591,369


Right-of-use assets, net

132,665

154,561


Deferred costs and other assets

451,414

394,691


Total assets

$ 13,027,600

$ 14,015,259






Liabilities and Partners' Deficit:




Mortgages

$ 14,455,676

$ 15,223,710


Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenue

870,351

995,392


Lease liabilities

121,668

158,372


Other liabilities

363,615

383,018


Total liabilities

15,811,310

16,760,492






Preferred units

67,450

67,450


Partners' deficit

(2,851,160)

(2,812,683)


Total liabilities and partners' deficit

$ 13,027,600

$ 14,015,259






Our Share of:




Partners' deficit

$ (1,238,149)

$ (1,207,396)


Add: Excess Investment

1,228,164

1,283,645


Our net (deficit) investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity

$ (9,985)

$ 76,249








Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre,


           TRG and other platform investments. For additional information, see footnote B.


Simon Property Group, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (C)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)













Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to FFO and Comparable FFO














For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended






September 30,


September 30,






2022


2021


2022


2021













Consolidated Net Income (D)


$               621,847


$           778,648


$         1,679,637


$      1,994,977

Adjustments to Arrive at FFO:






















Depreciation and amortization from consolidated 









     properties 



299,202


309,199


903,137


936,346


Our share of depreciation and amortization from









     unconsolidated entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments

204,428


202,519


645,130


609,271


Gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,









assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net

(17,262)


(108,543)


(879)


(201,600)


Unrealized losses excluded from FFO (E)

-


-


-


3,177


Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest holders in









     properties



(3,616)


405


(2,498)


2,875


Noncontrolling interests portion of depreciation and amortization, gain on consolidation of properties,









and loss (gain) on disposal of properties

(4,396)


(5,005)


(13,640)


(14,354)


Preferred distributions and dividends

(1,313)


(1,313)


(3,939)


(3,939)

FFO of the Operating Partnership

$            1,098,890


$        1,175,910


$         3,206,948


$      3,326,753


Unrealized losses included in FFO (E)

14,563


4,944


63,412


4,944


Non-cash gain related to the reversal of a deferred tax liability within an international investment

-


-


-


(118,428)


Gain on sale or exchange of equity interests, net of tax

-


(111,880)


-


(111,880)


Debt related charges


-


28,593


-


31,552

Comparable FFO of the Operating Partnership

$            1,113,453


$        1,097,567


$         3,270,360


$      3,132,941

























Diluted net income per share to diluted FFO per share reconciliation:








Diluted net income per share


$                    1.65


$                2.07


$                 4.46


$              5.30


Depreciation and amortization from consolidated properties









     and our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated 









     entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments, net of noncontrolling 









     interests portion of depreciation and amortization

1.33


1.35


4.08


4.08


Gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,









assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net

(0.05)


(0.29)


-


(0.54)


Unrealized losses excluded from FFO (E)

-


-


-


0.01

Diluted FFO per share 


$                    2.93


$                3.13


$                 8.54


$              8.85


Unrealized losses included in FFO (E)

0.04


0.01


0.17


0.01


Non-cash gain related to the reversal of a deferred tax liability within an international investment

-


-


-


(0.32)


Gain on sale or exchange of equity interests, net of tax

-


(0.30)


-


(0.30)


Debt related charges


-


0.08


-


0.08

Comparable FFO per share


$                    2.97


$                2.92


$                 8.71


$              8.32













Details for per share calculations:





















FFO of the Operating Partnership


$            1,098,890


$        1,175,910


$         3,206,948


$      3,326,753

Diluted FFO allocable to unitholders

(138,760)


(147,864)


(404,008)


(418,548)

Diluted FFO allocable to common stockholders

$               960,130


$        1,028,046


$         2,802,940


$      2,908,205













Basic and Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

327,286


328,619


328,107


328,576

Weighted average limited partnership units outstanding

47,304


47,263


47,293


47,289













Basic and Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding

374,590


375,882


375,400


375,865













Basic and Diluted FFO per Share


$                    2.93


$                3.13


$                 8.54


$              8.85

    Percent Change



-6.4 %




-3.5 %















Comparable FFO per share


$                    2.97


$                2.92


$                 8.71


$              8.32

    Percent Change



1.7 %




4.7 %



























Simon Property Group, Inc.

Footnotes to Unaudited Financial Information














Notes:  

























(A)

Excess investment represents the unamortized difference of our investment over equity in the underlying net assets of the related partnerships and joint ventures shown therein.  The Company generally amortizes excess investment over the life of the related assets.














(B)

The Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations do not include any operations or our share of net income or excess investment amortization related to our investments in Klépierre, TRG and other platform investments.  Amounts included in Footnote D below exclude our share of related activity for our investments in Klépierre, TRG and other platform investments.  For further information on Klépierre, reference should be made to financial information in Klépierre's public filings and additional discussion and analysis in our Form 10-K.














(C)

This report contains measures of financial or operating performance that are not specifically defined by GAAP, including FFO, FFO per share, Comparable FFO and Comparable FFO per share.  FFO is a performance measure that is standard in the REIT business.  We believe FFO provides investors with additional information concerning our operating performance and a basis to compare our performance with those of other REITs.  We also use these measures internally to monitor the operating performance of our portfolio. Our computation of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.















We determine FFO based upon the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. Our main business includes acquiring, owning, operating, developing, and redeveloping real estate in conjunction with the rental of retail real estate.  Gains and losses of assets incidental to our main business are included in FFO.  We determine FFO to be our share of consolidated net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, excluding gains and losses from extraordinary items, excluding gains and losses from the sale, disposal or property insurance recoveries of, or any impairment related to, depreciable retail operating properties, plus the allocable portion of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures based upon economic ownership interest, and all determined on a consistent basis in accordance with GAAP. However, you should understand that FFO does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, and is not an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.














(D)

Includes our share of: 
























-

Gain on land sales of $9.6 million and $4.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $15.6 million and $6.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively.














-

Straight-line adjustments decreased income by ($6.8) million and ($5.7) million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and ($22.9) million and ($20.7) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 respectively.














-

Amortization of fair market value of leases decreased income by $0.0 million and ($0.2) million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and ($0.3) million and ($0.6) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.














(E)

Unrealized (gains) losses excluded from FFO relate to mark-to-market fair value adjustments of publicly traded equity instruments of retail real estate.















Unrealized (gains) losses included in FFO relate to mark-to-market fair value adjustments of publicly traded equity instruments of non-retail real estate.














