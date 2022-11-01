MedScope Releases New Mini Lite PERS Device

Light and simple-to-use medical alert device designed to support the home- and community-based markets that offer continuous care for vulnerable populations

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedScope, a leading provider of full-service, customizable personal emergency response systems (PERS) services, today announced the release of its new medical alert device — the Mini Lite. The new wearable device is the lightest and smallest PERS device on the market — weighing in at less than an ounce — and is equipped with the option of advanced fall-detection technology to help care managers better serve their members.

"With the launch of the Mini Lite, we are providing care managers a touchpoint that will help them better serve their members and offer access to round-the-clock care," said Alex Prough, SVP of Health Services at Medical Guardian. "As we create new devices and features, we continue to listen to the needs of care managers to ensure we provide top-line, innovative technology to help them gather critical data to support care delivery, while simultaneously offering members a comfortable and an easy-to-use device."

HCBS is the highest growth area of LTSS, with PERS being a commonly covered service. By introducing a device members want to wear and use, we can increase engagement and extend the reach of care management. "Our goal," said Prough, "is to do more through the unique conduit PERS provides and establish a bridge to enhanced home-based care. Through the Mini Lite, we exemplify our dedication in serving Medicare, Medicaid, and Dual Eligible beneficiaries."

"In addition to providing members the flexibility to be safe at home or on the go, the Mini Lite has several features that allow patients to live independently with monitoring and peace of mind," said Eliza Salerno, SVP of Product and Operations. "To ensure compliance, MedScope provides one-on-one activation and device training through a team of dedicated installers that are heavily vetted to ensure members receive personalized support."

Key features include:

Crafted for Comfort: Designed with the wearer in mind, the Mini Lite is the lightest, smallest, and most comfortable device, providing discreet protection

Sleek, Shower-Proof Design: With the device's ease-of-use and water-resistant design, the member will remain confident and safe in any environment

Ease-to-use Technology: The cozy wristband and simple features remove the distractions of a typical smartwatch

Up to 7-day Battery Life : The battery charges quickly and lasts up to 7 days, with light indicators that show when it's time for the next charge

Catch Falls as They Happen: Advanced fall-detection technology is an option, with a built-in cancellation feature for false alarms

Safety at Every Turn: Equipped with dual service connectivity, powered by AT&T and Verizon Networks, to keep members safe wherever they choose to go

The Mini Lite is available under MedScope's current reimbursement structure through care managers' MCO or agency. To learn more about the Mini Lite, visit https://medscope.org/products/ and to submit a referral, please call 800.645.2060

ABOUT MEDSCOPE

Founded in 1999, MedScope is a leading provider of full-service, customizable PERS services that serve home- and community-based programs across the country. Based in Paoli, PA, MedScope has developed trusted partnerships with over 800 Medicaid MCOs, State Agencies, and Home Care Providers. In 2021, MedScope merged with direct-to-consumer leader Medical Guardian. The combined organization serves over 300,000 Medicare, Medicaid, and Dual Eligible beneficiaries. Supported by robust data-driven account management tools and award-winning customer service, MedScope provides an unparalleled member and care manager experience.

