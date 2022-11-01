Emergency Safety Solutions and Roadside Telematics Corp. Execute Collaboration Agreement to Incorporate H.E.L.P.® Lighting Alerts into ROADMEDIC® Next Generation 9-1-1 Solution

Leverages existing vehicle hardware, lighting systems, and digital communications to automatically alert oncoming drivers and assist 9-1-1 first responders in quickly identifying crashed vehicles during low-visibility conditions

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency Safety Solutions, (ESS), creator of the Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol (H.E.L.P.®), which revolutionizes vehicle hazard warning systems, announced today it has signed a collaboration agreement with automotive 9-1-1 software provider Roadside Telematics Corp. (RTC) to include ESS' H.E.L.P. advanced vehicle hazard warning technology within the ROADMEDIC® intelligent crash data software platform to enable global automakers to significantly enhance post-crash emergency response.

This combination of technology enables automated activation of H.E.L.P. Lighting Alerts when a vehicle's airbags deploy, making the crashed vehicle much more visible to oncoming drivers. At the same time, ROADMEDIC notifies 9-1-1 dispatchers of the key details of the crash via its next generation 9-1-1 notification platform, increasing the speed, accuracy, and effectiveness of response.

"ESS aligns with our mission to enable first responders through our groundbreaking Next-Generation 9-1-1 Intelligent Crash Data Software Platform. During 9-1-1 emergencies, seconds matter. H.E.L.P. Lighting Alerts will provide for safer and faster emergency responses by enabling 9-1-1 first responders to quickly identify crashed vehicles – especially during low-visibility conditions or scenarios where a vehicle runs off the roadway into an area of low visibility or challenging terrain," said Lawrence E. Williams CEO of RTC.

"The goal is to get info to 9-1-1 dispatchers and first responders, while also keeping people in the disabled vehicle safe," said Tom Metzger, CEO of ESS. "In many cases that result in roadside injuries and fatalities, secondary crashes happen when oncoming drivers don't have enough time to safely react to a crashed vehicle or the people standing near a post-crash scene. Every step we take with these types of collaborations are meant to not only protect occupants but also to assist first responders to safely manage, locate, and respond to the scene as efficiently as possible."

ESS and RTC expect implementation to be available to automakers through over-the-air software updates by the end of the year.

Emergency Safety Solutions is a certified minority owned enterprise whose mission is to save lives by eliminating preventable crashes involving vulnerable vehicles that are disabled and stopped on or near active roadways. This growing safety issue affects more than 72,000 people yearly in the U.S., with 15,000 injured or killed. ESS' suite of H.E.L.P. solutions provide advanced lighting alerts and digital location-based alerts to greatly improve advance warning communications to drivers.

Founded in 2001, ROADMEDIC® is the de facto standard for automotive OEM real-time compliant access and secure delivery of vehicular emergency data to 9-1-1 public safety entities utilizing technology neutral, standards-based, secure interfaces enabling 9-1-1 interoperable bi-directional communication with connected cars. ROADMEDIC, combines artificial intelligence and machine learning to process crash sensor data efficiently and securely at the car's edge with (far) less computing power, and then literally within seconds, transmits intelligent crash sensor data to next-generation 911 computer-aided dispatch (CAD) systems. ROADMEDIC partners with leading automakers and tier-one suppliers including Urgent.ly, BlackBerry, Wejo, Moditech, and AWOS Technologies. For more information, visit www.roadmedic.com or connect on Linkedin, Twitter, and Instagram

