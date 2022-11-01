CHILI'S AND CHAIN COLLAB TO CREATE THE ULTIMATE CULINARY EXPERIENCE

The Secret Los Angeles Pop-Up Brings Its Michelin-style Approach to Three Iconic Chili's Staples

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chili's Grill & Bar® is teaming up with Chain, the Los Angeles based pop-up phenomenon that features a Michelin-starred chef cooking up one-of-a-kind takes on chain restaurant favorites, to reimagine its beloved dishes and celebrate the pepper's prominent place in Americana. The duo is set to host four Chilified events at The Chain House in Los Angeles.

Chain's chef-driven approach celebrates what it calls the quintessential "New Americana" cuisine, and now Chain's makers, B.J. Novak and Chef Tim Hollingsworth, meet their muse to serve refined, reimagined, refreshed and ridiculously good versions of some fan-favorites that Chili's Guests and Chain's fans have long cherished.

Chain's head Chef Tim decided the key to recreating Chili's favorites was to find one specific flavor that would fire up the senses and encompass the entire Chili's experience.

"Chefs are always striving to create the perfect bite where every ingredient of a dish comes together," said Hollingsworth, Executive Chef at Chain. "The egg roll as a format is perfectly engineered to deliver that perfect bite, so we had to include Chili's iconic Southwestern Egg Rolls. With our custom seasoning blend – Southwest-Style Desert Dust – we're creating cuisine that feels like the essence of Chili's – this Southwest vibe of an endless sunset on a desert road."

At the pop-up, Guests can expect to chow down on the following:

Brand-New World-Famous Desert Dusted Southwest Eggrolls

Desert Dusted Extra Tender Chicken Crispers

Throwback Fries

The Sunset Presidente

"Everyone has their favorite order at Chili's, so when B.J. and Chef Tim approached us to put a gourmet twist on Chili's classics, we jumped at the chance to collaborate," said Chili's Chief Marketing Officer George Felix. "We can't wait to hear fans' reactions to these fresh takes on our Southwest egg rolls, Chicken Crispers, and world-famous margaritas."

To experience this moment in American culinary history at The Chain House, the secret space in West Hollywood that's decked out with fast casual culinary icons and memorabilia – and get your hands on coveted bottles of the Southwest-Style Desert Dust seasoning blend and Chain's Original Hot Perfecto Sauce – reserve your spot in advance on the Chain website and receive details on location via text for any of the following nights:

Saturday, Nov. 12 from 7 – 10 p.m. PT

Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 7 – 10 p.m. PT

Friday, Nov. 18 from 7 – 10 p.m. PT

Saturday, Nov. 19 from 7 – 10 p.m. PT

A limited number of spots will be reserved for My Chili's Rewards® members in the Los Angeles area. My Chili's Rewards® members receive personalized perks throughout the year including free chips and salsa with every visit to Chili's.

While Chili's has been a leader in the casual dining space serving Southwestern-inspired American favorites for nearly 50 years, the brand has also been a core part of American culture. The iconic "Baby Back Ribs" jingle received the silver screen treatment in Austin Powers and was serenaded by *NSync. And no one can forget The Office's Pam Beesly facing a lifetime Chili's ban (from a real-life Chili's Team Member, no less) after feeling God in that Chili's on The Dundies night.

About Chili's® Grill & Bar

Hi, welcome to Chili's! We're a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We're known for our big mouth burgers, juicy chicken crispers, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously — but not ourselves — because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making everyone feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two U.S. territories. And Chili's cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger, and have raised more than $97 million benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. Find more information about us at chilis.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, like us on Facebook @Chilis or join us on TikTok @chilisofficial.

About Chain

Chain began as a labor of love, with Chef Tim Hollingsworth cooking up one-of-a-kind homages to childhood favorites in abandoned Los Angeles alleys during Covid to throngs of excited foodies, quickly growing into a local phenomenon. Co-founded by B.J. Novak and Hollingsworth, our instantly sold out drops and collaborations with the very culinary and cultural institutions that inspired us is a testament to just how much love there is for chain culture -- and of course, Chef Tim's insanely delicious creations. From our 'Wagyu Beef Cruncho Perfecto' collab with Taco Bell to the 'Pappy Van Winkle Whiskey BBQ Sauce' – a sauce made with the most coveted whiskey in the world – to our Award-Winning chicken tenders, Chain reinvents the classics for modern palates and expectations without forgetting what made them so beloved and iconic.

