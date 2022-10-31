Veterans and Military Families for Progress (www.vmfp.org) endorses these candidates in the upcoming 2022 Elections

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Military members reintegrating into the civilian job market need access to educational benefits and job training opportunities. Support of legislation addressing these goals is critical.

Veterans, active duty, and military families will be well-served with their election to the offices of President, US Senate or Representative, and State Governor.

Veterans and Military Families for Progress is a 501(c)(4) non-partisan, not-for-profit, tax-exempt Veterans' organization headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Candidate State Position Gallego, Ruben AZ House Kelly, Mark AZ Senate Carbahol, Salud CA House Chen, Jay CA House Jones, Kermit Dr. CA House Lieu, Ted CA House Panetta, Jimmy CA House Rollins, Will CA House Crow, Jason CO House Neguse, Joe CO House Hayes, Jahana CT House Carper, Tom DE Senate Murphy, Stephanie FL House Flowers, Marcus GA House Warnock, Raphael GA Senate Branco, Patrick HI House Kahele, Kai HI House Axne, Cindy IA House Franken, Mike IA Senate Duckworth, Tammy IL Senate Underwood, Lauren IL House Schmidt, Patrick KS House Mixon, Luke LA Senate Auchinclass, Jake MA House Moulton, Seth MA House Moore, Wes MD Governor Golden, Jared ME House Peters, Gary MI Senate Slotkin, Elissa MI House Whitmer, Gretchen MI Governor Walz, Tim MN Governor Davis, Don NC House Jackson, Jeff NC House Kim, Andy NJ House Malinowski, Tom NJ House Sherrill, Mikie NJ House Lee, Susie NV House Castelli, Matt NY House Conole, Francis NY House Gordon, Jackie NY House Rose, Max NY House Ryan, Pat NY House Kaptur, Marcy OH House Ryan, Tim OH Senate Kotek, Tina OR Governor Deluzio, Chris PA House Ehasz, Ashley PA House Fetterman, John PA Senate Houlahan, Chrissy PA House Magaziner, Seth RI House Reed, Jack RI Senate Allred, Colin TX House Crockett, Jasmine TX House Fulford, Robin TX House Hill, Tartisha TX House Lira, John TX House O'Rourke, Beto TX Governor Perez, Maclovio TX House Ramirez, Ruben TX House Srivastava, Sandeep TX House Vallejo, Michelle TX House Luria, Elaine VA House Spanberger, Abigail VA House

