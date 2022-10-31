The Lawrence Family and Carlton McCoy, Jr. Announce Acquisition of Bordeaux's Château Lascombes to Portfolio

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lawrence Family, owners of Napa Valley's iconic Heitz Cellar and Managing Partner and Master Sommelier Carlton McCoy, Jr. have acquired iconic Château Lascombes. Château Lascombes is a storied Second Growth with origins dating back to 1681, when vines were first planted, located in the Margaux appellation of Bordeaux. This marks Lawrence Wine Estates' first acquisition in Europe joining a portfolio which includes Burgess, Heitz Cellar, Ink Grade, and Stony Hill Vineyard.

Gaylon Lawrence and Carlton McCoy, MS (Left to Right)

"We are honored to become the new stewards of such a historical estate. This Chateau has some of the greatest vineyards in Margaux and our family looks forward to caring for Chateau Lascombes for many generations to come," said Lawrence.

Combining power, elegance, smoothness and tannins, Château Lascombes crafts age-worthy wines with great complexity. The wine produced here was classified as one of fifteen Seconds Crus (Second Growths) in the original Bordeaux Wine Official Classification of 1855. The estate vineyard (spanning roughly 100 Ha) is made up of the most sought-after plots in Margaux, composed of a unique mix of soil-types for this appellation: a gravelly outcrop planted with Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot, a block of clay-gravel made up of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, and clay-limestone plots which produce an optimal expression of Merlot.

From the 17th century to modern day, ten generations of owners have succeeded each other and left their stamp upon the history of Château Lascombes. In 1681, Jean de Lascombes bought the Segonnes estate in Margaux, granting it with the family name, and he built up vineyard holdings and bought a small farm with a barrel cellar and vat room. The Lascombes controlled the estate until 1789. Under the Chaix d'Est-Ange family, a new château was built by the famous architect Louis Michel Garros, in the Neo-Classical style. This extension project was completed in 1891 and the present entrance was later built in 1908. Notably Alexis Lichine acquired the château in 1952, driven by a passion for wine and strengthened by the experience he had acquired in sales and international wine trade. He would go on to open Château Lascombes to the public, fostering tourism and leaving his mark until he sold the estate in 1971.

Most recently, Mutuelle d'Assurance du Corps de Santé Français (MACSF) owned the estate for 11 years, undoubtedly furthering the wine quality and hospitality experiences. They presided over land acquisitions and renovations, helmed by Dominique Befve who had been running the Château since 2001. MACSF will continue to be involved as a minority partner in Château Lascombes.

"Château Lascombes is the largest estate in Margaux. With such exceptional vineyard holdings we are confident that we can craft some of the most exceptional wines in the region and we have full confidence that Delphine Barboux can achieve this. Château Lascombes is a special place, and we will spare no expense to ensure that we bring it to its full potential," said McCoy.

International Wine Associates initiated this transaction for Lawrence Wine Estates and served as their financial advisor.

About Lawrence Wine Estates

Beginning with the acquisition of Heitz Cellar in 2018, owner Gaylon Lawrence and Managing Partner and Master Sommelier Carlton McCoy have been committed to acquiring estates and unique vineyards that craft a new narrative in the Napa Valley. Each estate winery honors traditional wine styles and prioritizes innovative farming techniques to create wines that are the purest expression of place. Today Lawrence Wine Estates is actively expanding, creating an exciting and fast-paced environment. This endeavor creates a sought-after and unique team culture where winemaking and vineyard traditions are honored and the entrepreneurial spirit is celebrated. For more information about Lawrence Wine Estates please visit www.lawrencewineestates.com.

