Datavault® Launches Branded Degree and Utility Tokens for Colleges & Universities Worldwide

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Vault Holdings Inc., the emerging leader in metaverse data visualization, valuation, and monetization announced today that it has minted NFT tokens for leading Colleges and Universities in the United States that are designed to commemorate and recognize student achievements of all types across every learning discipline. Branded tokens bearing the brands of institutions have been designed and launched by Data Vault Holdings for Pacific Conference PAC 12, Big Ten Conference, Community Colleges and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). By utilizing Datavault®'s patented technology, educational institutions of all sizes can establish branded coin inventories and historical blockchain registries. Higher learning institutions are enabled by the Datavault® platform with on-the-fly minting as well as regimented token issuance, memorializing degree issuance, Dean's list and academic achievement as well as student athlete and performing arts.

As an example, a student will receive tokens for completing a Bachelors, Masters or Doctoral degree with additional issuances to student athletes that have secured roster or individual positions within the College and University Athletics Departments. These tokens contain performance statistics video, alumni messages, coaching and multimedia of all types.

Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Data Vault Holdings, Inc. stated, "It's the power of our platform that is on display with our college and universities' deployment. NIL legal specialists and faculty will maximize the benefits to students presented by our innovative new Web 3.0 tools. Name, image and likeness opportunities that the Metaverse and NFTs have unlocked are nothing short of a breakthrough. Datavault's patented ability for students to monetize their image and likeness through compliant Web 3.0 strategies represents a large-scale opportunity for marketers, brands, donors and other College and University utilities. With our patented and expanding technology, NIL opportunities for students to become remunerated by capturing and preparing data assets from their college careers are now abundant. This is an exciting time to be a student especially here in America at the epicenter of this technology proliferation and exploration. Carefully planning and deploying with insights, regulatory oversight and foresight gives Colleges and Universities many fundamental advantages."

Douglas DePeppe, a data rights attorney and member of the Crypto Team at Sports-ISAO, added, "It is exciting to see University and College students and student athletes pursue this NFT opportunity with Data Vault Holdings. Smart Contracts, which are embedded into the Web 3.0 architecture at Datavault®, will help address the privacy, brand, and compliance issues which permeate the emerging NIL marketplace. It is important that data governance via smart contracts and other frameworks accompanies the NIL monetization strategy, particularly with university NIL programs which seek to promote their student athletes."

Data Vault Holdings Inc. is a technology holding company that provides a proprietary, cloud-based platform for the delivery of branded data-backed cryptocurrencies. Data Vault Holdings Inc. provides businesses with the tools to monetize data assets securely over its Information Data Exchange® (IDE). The company is in the process of finalizing the consolidation of its affiliates Data Donate Technologies, Inc., ADIO LLC, and Datavault Inc. as wholly owned subsidiaries under one corporate structure. Learn more about Data Vault Holdings Inc. here .

