CentralNic Group Acquires Corporate Domain Manager IPMC, Increases Market Share and Coverage in North America

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CentralNic Group PLC (AIM: CNIC), a $700M revenue global online domain name and online marketing provider headquartered in London, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the leading California-based domain name management business, Intellectual Property Management Company, Inc. ("IPMC").

IPMC provides corporate domain name management services to many of the world's most recognised brands and transnational corporations. IPMC will now be able to provide its existing and future clients with access to the full suite of CentralNic's state-of-the-art domain, brand protection, and online marketing services trusted by American corporations and global brands worldwide.

With CentralNic's existing offices in Virginia and Vancouver, IPMC's team in California will strengthen CentralNic's coast-to-coast coverage in North America and increase its market share in the United States. This acquisition helps secure CentralNic's position as a top-three corporate domain name registrar worldwide, following previous acquisitions in the USA, France and Germany.

Ben Crawford, CEO of CentralNic, said: "I am delighted to welcome IPMC and its outstanding team of domain name management experts to CentralNic Group. Domain management to protect enterprise customers against cyber squatters is a strategic priority for CentralNic. IPMC has been entrusted with the protection of some of the finest brands in the world, which will now join over 1,000 organisations that already rely on CentralNic's domain management suite of services. The combination of IPMC and CentralNic will deliver corporations in North America a more comprehensive suite of online services than they have ever experienced before."

