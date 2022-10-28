TrueCar Releases Analysis of October Industry Sales

Industry sales this month up 15% from a year ago
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,165,658 units in October 2022, up 15% from a year ago and about on par with September 2022, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 14.6 million, up 13% from October 2021. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 995,808 units, up 9% from a year ago and down about 2% from September 2022.
"The sales pace has improved from a year ago though we expect it to be on par with the prior month when adjusting for selling days. With the backdrop of increased interest rates and sustained elevated pricing, the limiting factor for sales may be shifting from inventory to affordability," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "We are keeping a close eye on counter-measures to tackle affordability concerns."
"In October we're seeing Honda, Nissan and General Motors continuing to gain traction in sales, with last month's indication of positive growth materializing into this month," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "GM's huge push into electric vehicles is building momentum while the Malibu is currently positioned to capture sales as an affordability outlet."
Additional October Industry Insights (from TrueCar):
- Total sales for October 2022 are expected to be up 15% from a year ago and about even with September 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Fleet sales for October 2022 are expected to be up 64% from a year ago and up 11% from September 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 3% from a year ago and slightly down from September 2022.
- Total SAAR is expected to be up 13% from a year ago at 14.6 million units.
- Used vehicle sales for October 2022 are expected to reach almost 3 million, down 13% from a year ago and even with September 2022.
- The average interest rate on new vehicles is 6.3% compared to September 2022 at 6% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is about 9%.
- The average loan term on a new vehicle for October 2022 is about 70 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is about 71 months.
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Oct 2022 Forecast
Oct 2021 Actual
Sep 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
28,411
28,231
27,332
0.6 %
4.5 %
3.9 %
0.0 %
Daimler
28,712
20,081
30,241
43.0 %
48.5 %
-5.1 %
-8.7 %
Ford
149,677
174,464
141,633
-14.2 %
-10.9 %
5.7 %
1.6 %
GM
203,007
133,168
186,532
52.4 %
58.3 %
8.8 %
4.6 %
Honda
85,813
97,083
79,354
-11.6 %
-8.2 %
8.1 %
4.0 %
Hyundai
64,976
62,061
64,372
4.7 %
8.7 %
0.9 %
-2.9 %
Kia
57,761
52,067
56,270
10.9 %
15.2 %
2.7 %
-1.3 %
Nissan
63,551
59,859
53,400
6.2 %
10.3 %
19.0 %
14.4 %
Stellantis
113,589
131,496
122,567
-13.6 %
-10.3 %
-7.3 %
-10.9 %
Subaru
46,539
36,817
45,658
26.4 %
31.3 %
1.9 %
-2.0 %
Tesla
45,895
27,137
44,576
69.1 %
75.6 %
3.0 %
-1.0 %
Toyota
185,184
146,670
175,577
26.3 %
31.1 %
5.5 %
1.4 %
Volkswagen Group
45,341
44,809
49,427
1.2 %
5.1 %
-8.3 %
-11.8 %
Industry
1,165,658
1,057,164
1,123,504
10.3 %
14.5 %
3.8 %
-0.2 %
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Oct 2022 Forecast
Oct 2021 Actual
Sep 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
26,561
26,679
25,054
-0.4 %
3.4 %
6.0 %
1.9 %
Daimler
26,782
18,319
28,157
46.2 %
51.8 %
-4.9 %
-8.5 %
Ford
106,520
135,673
106,161
-21.5 %
-18.5 %
0.3 %
-3.5 %
GM
160,302
120,124
154,434
33.4 %
38.6 %
3.8 %
-0.2 %
Honda
83,730
96,584
77,119
-13.3 %
-10.0 %
8.6 %
4.4 %
Hyundai
63,407
61,257
63,665
3.5 %
7.5 %
-0.4 %
-4.2 %
Kia
55,798
48,874
54,393
14.2 %
18.6 %
2.6 %
-1.4 %
Nissan
55,590
53,227
43,668
4.4 %
8.5 %
27.3 %
22.4 %
Stellantis
83,742
105,427
97,743
-20.6 %
-17.5 %
-14.3 %
-17.6 %
Subaru
45,538
36,074
44,469
26.2 %
31.1 %
2.4 %
-1.5 %
Tesla
39,485
26,878
37,348
46.9 %
52.6 %
5.7 %
1.7 %
Toyota
166,442
137,503
157,414
21.0 %
25.7 %
5.7 %
1.7 %
Volkswagen Group
40,506
44,058
45,190
-8.1 %
-4.5 %
-10.4 %
-13.8 %
Industry
995,808
951,356
976,052
4.7 %
8.7 %
2.0 %
-1.9 %
Fleet Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Oct 2022 Forecast
Oct 2021 Actual
Sep 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
1,850
1,552
2,278
19.2 %
23.8 %
-18.8 %
-21.9 %
Daimler
1,930
1,762
2,084
9.6 %
13.8 %
-7.4 %
-11.0 %
Ford
43,157
38,791
35,472
11.3 %
15.5 %
21.7 %
17.0 %
GM
42,705
13,044
32,098
227.4 %
240.0 %
33.0 %
27.9 %
Honda
2,083
499
2,235
317.5 %
333.6 %
-6.8 %
-10.4 %
Hyundai
1,569
804
707
95.1 %
102.6 %
121.8 %
113.3 %
Kia
1,963
3,193
1,877
-38.5 %
-36.2 %
4.6 %
0.6 %
Nissan
7,961
6,632
9,732
20.0 %
24.7 %
-18.2 %
-21.3 %
Stellantis
29,847
26,069
24,824
14.5 %
18.9 %
20.2 %
15.6 %
Subaru
1,001
743
1,189
34.7 %
39.9 %
-15.8 %
-19.0 %
Tesla
6,410
259
7,228
2376.9 %
2472.1 %
-11.3 %
-14.7 %
Toyota
18,742
9,167
18,163
104.4 %
112.3 %
3.2 %
-0.8 %
Volkswagen Group
4,835
751
4,237
543.9 %
568.7 %
14.1 %
9.7 %
Industry
166,917
105,610
144,519
58.1 %
64.1 %
15.5 %
11.1 %
Fleet Penetration
Manufacturer
Oct 2022 Forecast
Oct 2021 Actual
Sep 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
6.5 %
5.5 %
8.3 %
18.4 %
-21.9 %
Daimler
6.7 %
8.8 %
6.9 %
-23.4 %
-2.5 %
Ford
28.8 %
22.2 %
25.0 %
29.7 %
15.1 %
GM
21.0 %
9.8 %
17.2 %
114.8 %
22.2 %
Honda
2.4 %
0.5 %
2.8 %
372.4 %
-13.8 %
Hyundai
2.4 %
1.3 %
1.1 %
86.3 %
119.7 %
Kia
3.4 %
6.1 %
3.3 %
-44.6 %
1.9 %
Nissan
12.5 %
11.1 %
18.2 %
13.1 %
-31.3 %
Stellantis
26.3 %
19.8 %
20.3 %
32.5 %
29.7 %
Subaru
2.2 %
2.0 %
2.6 %
6.6 %
-17.4 %
Tesla
14.0 %
1.0 %
16.2 %
1364.5 %
-13.9 %
Toyota
10.1 %
6.3 %
10.3 %
61.9 %
-2.2 %
Volkswagen Group
10.7 %
1.7 %
8.6 %
536.4 %
24.4 %
Industry
14.3 %
10.0 %
12.9 %
43.3 %
11.3 %
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
Oct 2022 Forecast
Oct 2021 Actual
Sep 2022 Actual
BMW
2.4 %
2.7 %
2.4 %
Daimler
2.5 %
1.9 %
2.7 %
Ford
12.8 %
16.5 %
12.6 %
GM
17.4 %
12.6 %
16.6 %
Honda
7.4 %
9.2 %
7.1 %
Hyundai
5.6 %
5.9 %
5.7 %
Kia
5.0 %
4.9 %
5.0 %
Nissan
5.5 %
5.7 %
4.8 %
Stellantis
9.7 %
12.4 %
10.9 %
Subaru
4.0 %
3.5 %
4.1 %
Tesla
3.9 %
2.6 %
4.0 %
Toyota
15.9 %
13.9 %
15.6 %
Volkswagen Group
3.9 %
4.2 %
4.4 %
96.0 %
95.9 %
95.9 %
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
Oct 2022 Forecast
Oct 2021 Actual
Sep 2022 Actual
BMW
2.7 %
2.8 %
2.6 %
Daimler
2.7 %
1.9 %
2.9 %
Ford
10.7 %
14.3 %
10.9 %
GM
16.1 %
12.6 %
15.8 %
Honda
8.4 %
10.2 %
7.9 %
Hyundai
6.4 %
6.4 %
6.5 %
Kia
5.6 %
5.1 %
5.6 %
Nissan
5.6 %
5.6 %
4.5 %
Stellantis
8.4 %
11.1 %
10.0 %
Subaru
4.6 %
3.8 %
4.6 %
Tesla
4.0 %
2.8 %
3.8 %
Toyota
16.7 %
14.5 %
16.1 %
Volkswagen Group
4.1 %
4.6 %
4.6 %
95.8 %
95.7 %
95.8 %
ATP
Manufacturer
Oct 2022 Forecast
Oct 2021 Actual
Sep 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$70,632
$62,204
$69,542
13.5 %
1.6 %
Daimler
$71,531
$67,638
$68,945
5.8 %
3.8 %
Ford
$52,108
$49,608
$51,921
5.0 %
0.4 %
GM
$51,718
$53,408
$51,624
-3.2 %
0.2 %
Honda
$37,947
$34,977
$38,218
8.5 %
-0.7 %
Hyundai
$37,161
$35,849
$36,779
3.7 %
1.0 %
Kia
$34,177
$32,872
$34,749
4.0 %
-1.6 %
Nissan
$36,529
$34,846
$35,765
4.8 %
2.1 %
Stellantis
$54,549
$50,989
$54,546
7.0 %
0.0 %
Subaru
$33,961
$33,731
$34,758
0.7 %
-2.3 %
Toyota
$39,922
$41,166
$40,541
-3.0 %
-1.5 %
Volkswagen Group
$46,462
$45,009
$46,656
3.2 %
-0.4 %
Industry
$44,625
$43,352
$44,845
2.9 %
-0.5 %
$1,273
-$220
Revenue
Manufacturer
Oct 2022 Forecast
Oct 2021 Actual
Sep 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
Industry
$52,017,395,876
$45,829,774,915
$50,384,007,197
13.5 %
3.2 %
(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)
