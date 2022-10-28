LITTLE CAESARS NAMES GREG HAMILTON NEW CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Major Global Pizza Brand Promotes Key Leader to Top Marketing Spot

DETROIT, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars® announces today that Greg Hamilton will take on the role of chief marketing officer at the third largest pizza chain in the world, effective immediately.

Greg is being promoted from his role of senior vice president of marketing with Little Caesars. He has spent the last 20 years in marketing roles with progressive leadership responsibility and has nearly 15 years of experience in the quick-service restaurant industry. Greg helped to spearhead the digital transformation of the marketing function at Little Caesars and has played a key role in the brand's high-profile initiatives, including the chain's first Super Bowl commercial, its integration in The Batman movie and Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare™ II, and being named the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.

Little Caesars, home of the Hot-N-Ready® Pizza and Pizza Portal® pickup, is a Detroit-based global pizza company that focuses on bringing customers value, quality, and convenience. The chain aims to continue its digital marketing expansion and impactful partnerships under Greg's leadership.

"We have such tremendous talent at Little Caesars, and we're thrilled to be able to promote from within for this key role," said Dave Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars. "Greg has been an innovative leader here for some time and we're confident he's going to propel our brand forward even more as our CMO."

Greg graduated from Cedarville University in Ohio with a Bachelor of Arts in marketing. Personally, he is an avid runner and enjoys spending his free time with his wife and two children hiking and camping. Greg and his family live in metro Detroit.

"I'm elated to take on this important role at such a storied company, with a group of people I already respect so highly," said Hamilton, "I look forward to continuing to work with the Little Caesars team and our incredible community of franchisees to keep driving brand growth even further."

About Little Caesars

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal®, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.

An exceptionally high growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

