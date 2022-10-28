INFLUENCERS' TOP TOY PICKS FOR HOLIDAY '22 UNVEILED BY CLAMOUR

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday lists and shopping to check off those desired gifts are right around the corner. Wondering what are the top toys and games in high demand this holiday season? Clamour today announced the "Holiday 2022 Influencer Choice List," which highlights the hottest toys and games as voted on by top-tier family content creators in the Clamour network. Gift givers can browse the list to discover a variety of toys that are sure to be on kid's lists – from exciting social games to toys that inspire imaginative play.

Clamour, the trusted influencer marketing resource, reveals elite digital influencers' top toy picks for Holiday 2022.

Each year, hundreds of digital influencers are invited to vote on products submitted by toy brands. Influencers are required to have at least one million monthly views on their main platform and a social reach of more than half a million. They review product details, photos, and physical samples (when available) before voting for their favorites.

"It's such a joy working with this influencer community, who have a direct connection with the needs of their family audiences," said Jonathan Katz, CEO & co-founder of Clamour. "We are proud to continue this annual collaboration, empowering the community to identify and share their best holiday picks for 2022."

The Holiday 2022 Influencer Choice List

(Listed alphabetically by company name)

Giant Jenga (Art's Ideas)

Lite-Brite Stranger Things Special Edition (Basic Fun!)

Dance & Play Bluey (BBC Studios for Bluey / Moose Toys)

Glow Art Studio (Crayola)

Honey Hive® Thinking Putty® (Crazy Aaron's)

Mukbang: The Game (Far Out Toys)

Cake-N-Bake Challenge (Hey Buddy Hey Pal)

VIP Pets Glam Gems (IMC Toys)

RUKUSfx (Kidfinity, INC.)

LeapFrog® Interactive Learning Easel (LeapFrog)

Pinxies Butterfly Hot Air Balloon ( Luki Lab )

Rainbow High Rainbow Vision (MGA Entertainment)

Spirograph Mandala Maker (PlayMonster)

VTech® My First Kidi Smartwatch™ (VTech)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fresh Fierce Collection (World of EPI)

For more information about the Holiday 2022 Influencer Choice List powered by Clamour, contact Clamour's Victoria Fener or Jonathan Katz . No employees or representatives of Clamour had any role in determining the selected products.

About Clamour http://www.clamour.co / www.clamoursummit.com

Clamour is a trusted influencer marketing resource for elite brands and the video influencer community. Since launching in 2016, Clamour has innovated experiential marketing in the toy industry with its annual Clamour Summit, a three-day networking retreat for over 300 top-tier video influencers, industry thought leaders, and toy brands. Clamour Summit influencers have a combined reach of over 7 billion and each year's video content generates more that 500 million earned views. Clamour events regularly host global launches of new product lines and allow brands to form priceless personal relationships with influencers for future collaboration. Past toy sponsors include Spin Master, Mattel, Hasbro, ZURU, Nintendo, PlayMonster!, Moose Toys, YULU, WowWee, MGA, Bandai, Goliath Games, Jazwares, Maya Toys, Wicked Cool Toys, JAKKS Pacific, Beverly Hills Teddy Bear, Redwood Ventures, and Zing Toys.

Contact: Victoria Fener

Clamour

victoria@clamour.co

View original content:

SOURCE Clamour