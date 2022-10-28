Four Hundred by Design Celebrates One Year Anniversary with Nearly 1,000 Luxury Travel Advisors

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One year from the launch of the travel advisor platform, Four Hundred by Design (FHxD) nears 1,000 luxury travel advisors and over 300 properties worldwide among their community. Established by travel industry veterans Tony Abrams and Tony Shepherd of luxury travel agency, Four Hundred, FHxD was created to help luxury travel advisors gain access to premium inventory while providing significant client and advisor benefits on every booking.

Launched in October 2021, Four Hundred by Design caters to the needs of advisors who often struggle to track and chase commission payouts and responds to the demand for select inventory at the villa and suite level. FHxD's faster payout commitment - 10 days after guest checkout - is one of the most attractive and time-saving advisor benefits.

Said Tony Abrams, founder of Four Hundred, "We're delighted with the number of advisors who have joined this community to date. It's clear they see the value FHxD provides, through faster and higher payouts on every booking. We're well-positioned for continued growth while still maintaining our core values of exclusivity and selectivity. "

Added Tony Shepherd, former Protravel and Virtuoso executive, "We've been pleased to find so much interest from non-consortia affiliated advisors, who today make up the majority of the FHxD community, and we believe the ability for advisors to keep their agency affiliation and identity, while still working with FHxD, has been key to the success of the program. We have also proven to our supplier partners, that our highly targeted marketing campaigns have been able to reach clients who can sometimes remain "invisible" without a consortium membership."

In addition to connecting travel advisors serving high net-worth travelers to more than 300 of the world's most exclusive accommodations and iconic properties in 50 countries, advisors who use the platform gain access to shareable content including seasonal look books, newsletters, and insider tips on properties and destinations included with all confirmed reservations. Advisor and agency names are communicated to the property at time of booking, ensuring advisors keep their brand identity. Supplier partners also receive a quarterly Trends & Outlook Report, showing highly valuable booking information from the luxury travel community.

Added Karen Goldberg, SVP, FHxD "Suppliers consistently tell us that the ability to market to this community and receive highly detailed analysis of the luxury travel market is extremely valuable to them and their teams." As one supplier told her recently "I just can't get this kind of information in real time from anywhere else, and it helps me and my team to make important strategic decisions as we look to position our hotels and our brand."

The FHxD team see this as just the beginning, and in addition to expanding the size of the advisor community and the hotel and villa collection, plans are already underway to offer additional services such as FHxD FAMs, real-time advisor communication, webinars, co-branded industry events, client events, etc. Said Goldberg "we have barely scratched the surface of what we want to achieve with this platform, and we see further opportunities to bring together advisors, suppliers, and their shared clients in a mutually beneficial way."

Four Hundred by Design (FHxD) connects travel advisors and independent contractors from agencies serving high net worth clients with over 300 of the world's most exclusive accommodations and iconic properties including hotels, resorts, villas, and private residences. Advisors gain access to a suite of benefits, including valuable industry insights, a global network of trusted supplier contacts in 50 countries, higher and more timely revenue structures advisors are well-served and better positioned.

