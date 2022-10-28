Elaine Marion Named the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Awardee by the George Mason University School of Business

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that ePlus chief financial officer, Elaine Marion, has been named the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Awardee by the George Mason University School of Business.

The School of Business Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes those who have demonstrated a high level of professional achievement in the for-profit, not-for-profit, or public sectors. Presented each fall, the award is selected by the dean's office and a committee appointed by the dean.

"The School of Business is honored by Elaine Marion's distinguished dedication and service to our community. Her exemplary personal service as chair of the Dean's Advisory Council, inspiration to students, and contributions to our region's technology community epitomize the ideals of the Mason Graduate," says Dean Ajay Vinzé.

"The George Mason School of Business provided me with a phenomenal foundation from which to learn, grow and succeed in my career," said Elaine Marion. "I am proud and grateful to be recognized with this honor and look forward to my continued involvement with the students, council, and alumni of the school."

Ms. Marion holds a Bachelor of Science with a concentration in Accounting from George Mason University and is chair of the School of Business Dean's Advisory Council.

