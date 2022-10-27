Wilden Releases New 76 mm Metal Equalizer Surge Dampener - Integrated SD Series

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilden, part of PSG, a Dover (NYSE: DOV) company, and a worldwide leader in specialty pumps, today announced that it has expanded its line of metal Equalizer® Surge Dampeners – Integrated SD Series (ISD) with the addition of a new 76 mm (3") model. Designed to integrate directly into the manifold of a Wilden metal air-operated double-diaphragm (AODD) pump, ISD Series dampeners reduce fluid pressure and flow fluctuations inherent in AODD pumps, providing a smoother discharge flow and maximum process fluid containment.

The function of a Wilden ISD Series dampener is critical in applications that need to minimize vibration and control pipe hammer while protecting the piping system as well as downstream instrumentation. This makes the dampeners an ideal solution for a wide range of applications, including oil and gas, paint and coatings, chemical and more.

In addition to the new 76 mm model, ISD Series stainless steel metal dampeners are available in 25 mm (1″), 38 mm (1-1/2″) and 51 mm (2″) sizes.

For more information about Wilden and its line of surge dampeners, please visit wildenpump.com. Wilden is a product brand within PSG, a Dover company. For more information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com.

About Wilden Pump and Engineering Company:

Jim Wilden revolutionized the pumping industry when he invented the air-operated double-diaphragm (AODD) pump in 1955. Since that time, Wilden Pump and Engineering Company has been at the forefront of bringing AODD technology into the future by building its extensive infrastructure, knowledge base and intellectual capital. Wilden offers a comprehensive line of safe, reliable and energy-efficient AODD pumps – including the Pro-Flo® SHIFT Series, Pro-Flo Series and Specialty Series – for critical pumping applications in the general industrial, paints and coatings, oil and gas, chemical process, water and wastewater, hygienic, mining, ceramics, and military and marine markets. Additionally, Wilden offers the largest selection of AODD diaphragms in the world to ensure your unique application demands are fully met. Headquartered in Grand Terrace, CA, USA, Wilden is part of PSG, a Dover company. To learn more about Wilden, please visit wildenpump.com.

About PSG:

PSG is the global pump, metering, and dispensing solution expert, enabling the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids that require optimal performance and reliability in applications where it matters most. Additionally, PSG is a leading provider of flow meters designed to reduce waste and downtime while accurately measuring, monitoring and controlling the distribution of fluids. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque®, All-Flo™, Almatec®, Blackmer®, Ebsray®, em-tec®, Griswold®, Hydro™, Malema, Mouvex®, Neptune®, Quantex™, Quattroflow®, RedScrew™ and Wilden®. PSG products are manufactured on three continents – North America, Europe and Asia – in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps & Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

PSG Contact:

Christine Nunez

(909) 422-1774

christine.nunez@psgdover.com

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

jdickens@dovercorp.com

