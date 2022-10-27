iPromo Leads Sustainability Battle against Promotional Products Waste with Forward-Thinking EcoCloud™ Service

Streamlined Reuse, Recycling and Donating of Unused Swag

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing promotional products and corporate gifts distributor iPromo has announced a unique program enabling organizations to Reuse, Recycle or Donate swag procured for events and employees. The company's new SwagCloud™ with EcoCloud ™ solution is designed to meaningfully tackle waste by reducing the giveaways that accumulate in our landfills or live out their lives in junk drawers.

"Our clients discard 20% to 30% of the branded gifts they receive, either because they didn't give them all away or because the recipients didn't need another t-shirt or notebook. In the future, that's going to have serious long-term repercussions for the promotional industry, especially as Generation Z becomes the primary buyer of our products," said Leo Friedman, iPromo founder and CEO. "While eco-friendly products are a good start, EcoCloud is a sustainable long-term solution for marketers and HR departments to reduce their environmental footprint."

EcoCloud benefits are automatically included with iPromo's recently launched SwagCloud solution. The easy-to-use SwagCloud portal allows customers to track stored gifts and ship them directly from iPromo warehouses around the world.

SwagCloud is ideal for companies that have gone fully remote or simply don't want to manage the ubiquitous swag closet, especially during the holiday gifting season when organizations purchase their gifts early to avoid supply chain issues. It's very similar to a custom branded online company store, but with a simpler interface and a live inventory count.

How does EcoCloud work? For any products that do not get used at a trade show or an internal giveaway, iPromo arranges a quick and convenient pick-up to have the gifts returned to its warehouse. The client then decides whether to reuse, recycle or donate to a charity such as a public school or a children's home. iPromo will arrange all recycling and donations on the customer's behalf.

To celebrate the EcoCloud launch and further its commitment to sustainability, iPromo has partnered with Ecologi to plant 200 trees every time a client signs up for SwagCloud with EcoCloud in 2022.

"We want to empower every company that uses branded gifts to do so sustainably," Friedman commented. "Start by implementing a few meaningful steps like not printing an event's dates on branded merchandise, so that it can be reused in the future."

Companies prioritizing sustainable swag and corporate gifting can find more information at www.swagcloud.com.

About iPromo

iPromo, established 1999, creates corporate gifts, curated promotional products, and branded online company store experiences for over 52,000 clients worldwide. iPromo is also focused on helping companies go green with EcoCloud – a simple solution to reuse, recycle or donate unused swag. To learn more, visit www.iPromo.com .

