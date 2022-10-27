Graduate School USA Announces Two W. Edwards Deming Award Winners

Awards Recognize Excellence in Process Improvements and Quality Management

Winners Include U.S. Navy Airborne Electronic Attack Systems Program Office's Jammer Technique Optimization Team (JATO), and a Joint Project Between the University of Nevada, Reno and the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Environmental Management

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduate School USA (GSUSA) today presented the W. Edwards Deming Outstanding Training Award to two organizations that have achieved enhanced quality through business processes. This year marks the 25th anniversary of GSUSA's sponsorship of the awards, which recognize organizations in the U.S. government and military for strategic initiatives that demonstrate excellence and innovation. The focus areas for 2022 are Human Capital and Agile Management, and the winners are:

The U.S. Navy's Airborne Electronic Attack Systems Program Office, Jammer Technique Optimization Team (JATO), in the Human Capital category;

A collaboration between the University of Nevada, Reno's Nuclear Packaging Graduate Program Mechanical Engineering Department and the Packaging Certification Program in the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Environmental Management, in the Agile Management category.

"GSUSA congratulates these two winners for embracing a mindset of continuous improvement and a commitment to high-quality in achieving organizational objectives," said Steve Somers, President of GSUSA. "Both recipients have demonstrated remarkable and noteworthy process improvement through workforce initiatives that have measurably benefited their organizations."

The Airborne Electronic Attack Systems Program Office increased data production, made measurable process improvements, and trained personnel more efficiently on the U.S. Navy's Jammer Technique Optimization (JATO) team, despite dealing with several operational challenges related to COVID-19.

The University of Nevada, Reno's Nuclear Packaging Program & DOE lab partnership has enabled more highly specialized nuclear packaging professionals to get advanced degrees and training through a world-class program that has expanded to include seven national labs and presenting research papers at international conferences.

This year's recipients join an elite group of past winners, including the Department of Veteran Affairs' Acquisition Academy Supply Chain Management School; the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's Clerk's Office; the Office of Inspector General, U.S. Small Business Administration; and Department of State, Bureau of Administration, Office of Operations, to name a few.

The Deming Awards were presented during a virtual event hosted by GovExec, a leading information services and insights company for government leaders and contractors (GSUSA sponsored the event). The award is named after renowned scholar and former GSUSA instructor Dr. W. Edwards Deming, who is widely acknowledged as the leading expert thinker for quality management.

