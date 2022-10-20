Dover Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in millions, except per share data)

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change U.S. GAAP Revenue

$ 2,158

$ 2,018

7 %

$ 6,369

$ 5,918

8 % Net earnings

286

264

8 %

802

761

5 % Diluted EPS

2.00

1.81

10 %

5.55

5.24

6 %

























Non-GAAP Organic revenue change









9 %









9 % Adjusted net earnings 1

324

288

12 %

908

850

7 % Adjusted diluted EPS

2.26

1.98

14 %

6.29

5.86

7 %

1 Q3 2022 and 2021 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax purchase accounting expenses of $31.0 million and $26.9 million, respectively, and restructuring and other costs (benefits) of

$6.7 million and $(2.3) million, respectively. Year-to-date 2022 and 2021 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax purchase accounting expenses of $107.8 million and $80.3 million,

respectively, and restructuring and other costs of $21.2 million and $9.0 million, respectively. Year-to-date 2022 also excludes a $22.6 million reduction to income taxes previously

recorded related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Dover generated revenue of $2.2 billion, an increase of 7% (+9% organic) compared to the third quarter of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $286 million increased 8%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $2.00 was up 10%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $324 million increased 12% and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.26 was up 14% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Dover generated revenue of $6.4 billion, an increase of 8% (+9% organic) compared to the comparable period of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $802 million increased 5%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $5.55 was up 6% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $908 million increased 7%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $6.29 was also up 7% versus the comparable period of the prior year.

A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Dover delivered strong revenue growth and margin improvement in the third quarter driven by rigorous execution and improving price-cost dynamics that more than offset the significant impact of ongoing input shortages, inflationary cost pressure and foreign currency translation.

"Demand remains constructive across most of the portfolio and our order backlog remains at double its historical level relative to sales. The supply chain challenges that we have endured for the past 18 months continued to improve in the quarter which has allowed us to deplete our backlog at a faster rate and reduce our order conversion lead times closer to pre-pandemic levels. It is our expectation that this will continue for the balance of the year.

"Our full year outlook for cash generation remains robust, further strengthening our balance sheet position. Despite the macroeconomic uncertainty we are deploying capital to drive productivity and expand capacity in several businesses that are expected to deliver robust growth on secular tailwinds, and we are continuing to pursue attractive bolt-on acquisitions. During the quarter we also announced an accelerated share repurchase program to return excess capital to shareholders while preserving sufficient liquidity for value-creating investments.

"While current demand conditions are solid, our current management posture reflects growing caution in the macroeconomic outlook. As such, through the balance of the year we will be proactively reducing output in several businesses to draw down inventory balances and initiating cost containment measures where appropriate. Our business model is flexible, and we firmly believe that ongoing improvements in the supply chain will allow us to match production to meet demand within prevailing lead times in 2023.

"As we enter the final quarter of the year, I am confident in our team's ability to continue to outperform in a challenging operating environment. We remain committed to delivering results in line with our 2022 full-year guidance."

FULL YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE:

In 2022, Dover expects to generate GAAP EPS in the range of $7.40 to $7.50 (adjusted EPS of $8.40 to $8.50), based on full year revenue growth of 7% to 9% (8% to 10% on an organic basis).

ABOUT DOVER:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages, inflation in material input costs and freight logistics, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, the impact on global or a regional economy due to the outbreak or escalation of hostilities or war, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - THIRD QUARTER 2022

DOVER CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)









Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue $ 2,158,291

$ 2,018,269

$ 6,368,907

$ 5,917,846 Cost of goods and services 1,385,541

1,263,690

4,071,680

3,669,547 Gross profit 772,750

754,579

2,297,227

2,248,299 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 402,339

412,553

1,270,615

1,249,593 Operating earnings 370,411

342,026

1,026,612

998,706 Interest expense 29,789

26,433

83,330

79,917 Interest income (1,244)

(1,466)

(2,968)

(3,088) Other income, net (11,167)

(10,460)

(17,842)

(18,236) Earnings before provision for income taxes 353,033

327,519

964,092

940,113 Provision for income taxes 67,007

63,763

162,295

179,080 Net earnings $ 286,026

$ 263,756

$ 801,797

$ 761,033















Net earnings per share:













Basic $ 2.01

$ 1.83

$ 5.59

$ 5.29 Diluted $ 2.00

$ 1.81

$ 5.55

$ 5.24 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 142,506

143,976

143,469

143,895 Diluted 143,257

145,440

144,413

145,220















Dividends paid per common share $ 0.505

$ 0.50

$ 1.505

$ 1.49















* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.















DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited)(in thousands)



2022

2021

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD Q4 FY 2021 REVENUE





















Engineered Products $ 487,647 $ 514,436 $ 516,501 $ 1,518,584

$ 428,127 $ 442,091 $ 447,798 $ 1,318,016 $ 462,811 $ 1,780,827 Clean Energy & Fueling 458,395 494,075 464,022 1,416,492

389,678 437,042 410,561 1,237,281 410,872 1,648,153 Imaging & Identification 272,255 275,951 282,371 830,577

284,328 294,076 292,535 870,939 292,428 1,163,367 Pumps & Process Solutions 435,195 441,127 433,558 1,309,880

394,377 428,701 438,240 1,261,318 447,316 1,708,634 Climate & Sustainability

Technologies 399,078 434,164 462,671 1,295,913

372,077 430,506 429,425 1,232,008 376,167 1,608,175 Intersegment eliminations (669) (1,038) (832) (2,539)

(686) (740) (290) (1,716) (359) (2,075) Total consolidated revenue $ 2,051,901 $ 2,158,715 $ 2,158,291 $ 6,368,907

$1,867,901 $ 2,031,676 $ 2,018,269 $ 5,917,846 $ 1,989,235 $ 7,907,081























NET EARNINGS





















Segment Earnings:





















Engineered Products $ 71,130 $ 81,671 $ 90,145 $ 242,946

$ 76,684 $ 71,255 $ 67,376 $ 215,315 $ 62,537 $ 277,852 Clean Energy & Fueling 72,962 99,034 90,208 262,204

79,572 93,430 80,101 253,103 74,083 327,186 Imaging & Identification 58,598 61,392 74,477 194,467

63,618 66,565 70,635 200,818 66,114 266,932 Pumps & Process Solutions 146,617 138,048 128,573 413,238

128,895 146,759 150,275 425,929 149,664 575,593 Climate & Sustainability

Technologies 53,609 64,181 75,190 192,980

43,475 56,905 49,734 150,114 35,403 185,517 Total segment earnings 402,916 444,326 458,593 1,305,835

392,244 434,914 418,121 1,245,279 387,801 1,633,080 Purchase accounting expenses 1 53,286 47,019 40,526 140,831

35,516 35,162 35,587 106,265 35,715 141,980 Restructuring and other costs

(benefits) 2 10,552 7,944 8,613 27,109

4,162 10,779 (3,201) 11,740 26,696 38,436 Loss (gain) on dispositions 3 194 — — 194

— — — — (206,338) (206,338) Corporate expense / other 4 37,404 27,967 27,876 93,247

37,173 39,910 33,249 110,332 45,966 156,298 Interest expense 26,552 26,989 29,789 83,330

26,823 26,661 26,433 79,917 26,402 106,319 Interest income (775) (949) (1,244) (2,968)

(680) (942) (1,466) (3,088) (1,353) (4,441) Earnings before provision for

income taxes 275,703 335,356 353,033 964,092

289,250 323,344 327,519 940,113 460,713 1,400,826 Provision for income taxes 49,550 45,738 67,007 162,295

56,481 58,836 63,763 179,080 97,928 277,008 Net earnings $ 226,153 $ 289,618 $ 286,026 $ 801,797

$ 232,769 $ 264,508 $ 263,756 $ 761,033 $ 362,785 $ 1,123,818























SEGMENT EARNINGS MARGIN

















Engineered Products 14.6 % 15.9 % 17.5 % 16.0 %

17.9 % 16.1 % 15.0 % 16.3 % 13.5 % 15.6 % Clean Energy & Fueling 15.9 % 20.0 % 19.4 % 18.5 %

20.4 % 21.4 % 19.5 % 20.5 % 18.0 % 19.9 % Imaging & Identification 21.5 % 22.2 % 26.4 % 23.4 %

22.4 % 22.6 % 24.1 % 23.1 % 22.6 % 22.9 % Pumps & Process Solutions 33.7 % 31.3 % 29.7 % 31.5 %

32.7 % 34.2 % 34.3 % 33.8 % 33.5 % 33.7 % Climate & Sustainability

Technologies 13.4 % 14.8 % 16.3 % 14.9 %

11.7 % 13.2 % 11.6 % 12.2 % 9.4 % 11.5 % Total segment earnings margin 19.6 % 20.6 % 21.2 % 20.5 %

21.0 % 21.4 % 20.7 % 21.0 % 19.5 % 20.7 %























1 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets and charges related to fair value step-ups for acquired inventory sold

during the period. 2 Restructuring and other costs (benefits) relate to actions taken for employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset

charges. 3 Loss (gain) on dispositions includes working capital adjustments related to dispositions. 4 Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional compensation costs, non-

service pension costs, non-operating insurance expenses, shared business services overhead costs, deal-related expenses and various administrative expenses

relating to the corporate headquarters.

DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)



Earnings Per Share























2022

2021

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD Q4 FY 2021 Net earnings per share:





















Basic $ 1.57 $ 2.01 $ 2.01 $ 5.59

$ 1.62 $ 1.84 $ 1.83 $ 5.29 $ 2.52 $ 7.81 Diluted $ 1.56 $ 2.00 $ 2.00 $ 5.55

$ 1.61 $ 1.82 $ 1.81 $ 5.24 $ 2.49 $ 7.74























Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows: Net earnings $ 226,153 $ 289,618 $ 286,026 $ 801,797

$ 232,769 $ 264,508 $ 263,756 $ 761,033 $ 362,785 $ 1,123,818























Weighted average shares outstanding:

















Basic 144,087 143,832 142,506 143,469

143,765 143,941 143,976 143,895 144,005 143,923 Diluted 145,329 144,669 143,257 144,413

144,938 145,118 145,440 145,220 145,460 145,273























* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.





DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

2022

2021

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD Q4 FY 2021 Adjusted net earnings:





















Net earnings $ 226,153 $ 289,618 $ 286,026 $ 801,797

$ 232,769 $ 264,508 $ 263,756 $ 761,033 $ 362,785 $ 1,123,818 Purchase accounting expenses, pre-tax 1 53,286 47,019 40,526 140,831

35,516 35,162 35,587 106,265 35,715 141,980 Purchase accounting expenses, tax

impact 2 (12,538) (11,013) (9,494) (33,045)

(8,720) (8,571) (8,700) (25,991) (8,763) (34,754) Restructuring and other costs (benefits),

pre-tax 3 10,552 7,944 8,613 27,109

4,162 10,779 (3,201) 11,740 26,696 38,436 Restructuring and other costs (benefits),

tax impact 2 (2,191) (1,803) (1,921) (5,915)

(1,031) (2,597) 902 (2,726) (4,610) (7,336) Loss (gain) on dispositions, pre-tax 4 194 — — 194

— — — — (206,338) (206,338) Loss (gain) on dispositions, tax-impact 2 (27) — — (27)

— — — — 53,218 53,218 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 5 — (22,579) — (22,579)

— — — — — — Adjusted net earnings $ 275,429 $ 309,186 $ 323,750 $ 908,365

$ 262,696 $ 299,281 $ 288,344 $ 850,321 $ 258,703 $ 1,109,024























Adjusted diluted net earnings per share:

















Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.56 $ 2.00 $ 2.00 $ 5.55

$ 1.61 $ 1.82 $ 1.81 $ 5.24 $ 2.49 $ 7.74 Purchase accounting expenses, pre-tax 1 0.37 0.33 0.28 0.98

0.25 0.24 0.24 0.73 0.25 0.98 Purchase accounting expenses, tax

impact 2 (0.09) (0.08) (0.07) (0.23)

(0.06) (0.06) (0.06) (0.18) (0.06) (0.24) Restructuring and other costs (benefits),

pre-tax 3 0.07 0.05 0.06 0.19

0.03 0.07 (0.02) 0.08 0.18 0.26 Restructuring and other costs (benefits),

tax impact 2 (0.02) (0.01) (0.01) (0.04)

(0.01) (0.02) 0.01 (0.02) (0.03) (0.05) Loss (gain) on dispositions, pre-tax 4 — — — —

— — — — (1.42) (1.42) Loss (gain) on dispositions, tax-impact 2 — — — —

— — — — 0.37 0.37 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 5 — (0.16) — (0.16)

— — — — — — Adjusted diluted net earnings per share $ 1.90 $ 2.14 $ 2.26 $ 6.29

$ 1.81 $ 2.06 $ 1.98 $ 5.86 $ 1.78 $ 7.63























1 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets and charges related to fair value step-ups for acquired

inventory sold during the period. Q1, Q2, and Q3 YTD 2022 include $12,487, $7,158, and $19,645 of amortization of inventory step-up, respectively,

primarily related to the Q4 2021 acquisitions within our Clean Energy & Fueling segment. 2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period. 3 Restructuring and other costs (benefits) relate to actions taken for employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits,

and other asset charges. Q1 and Q3 YTD 2022 include $5,457 of non-cash foreign currency translation losses reclassified to earnings included within

restructuring and other costs of $2,117 related to write-off of assets due to an exit from certain Latin America countries for our Climate & Sustainability

Technologies segment. Q4 and FY 2021 for our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment include a $12,073 other than temporary impairment

charge related to an equity method investment and a $6,072 write-off of assets incurred in connection with an exit from certain Latin America

countries. Q3 and FY 2021 include a $9,078 payment received for previously incurred restructuring costs related to a product line exit in our

Engineered Products segment. 4 Q1 2022 represents working capital adjustments related to the disposition of Unified Brands ("UB") and the Race Winning Brands ("RWB") equity

method investment in Q4 2021. Q4 and FY2021 represent a $181,615 gain on disposition of UB in our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment a

nd a $24,723 gain on disposition of our RWB equity method investment in our Engineered Products segment. 5 Q2 and Q3 YTD 2022 represent a reduction to income taxes previously recorded related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.























* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations



2022

2021

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD Q4 FY 2021 ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA













































Engineered Products:





















Segment earnings $ 71,130 $ 81,671 $ 90,145 $ 242,946

$ 76,684 $ 71,255 $ 67,376 $ 215,315 $ 62,537 $ 277,852 Other depreciation and amortization 1 7,274 6,799 6,819 20,892

6,708 5,814 7,132 19,654 7,382 27,036 Adjusted segment EBITDA 2 78,404 88,470 96,964 263,838

83,392 77,069 74,508 234,969 69,919 304,888 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2 16.1 % 17.2 % 18.8 % 17.4 %

19.5 % 17.4 % 16.6 % 17.8 % 15.1 % 17.1 %























Clean Energy & Fueling:





















Segment earnings 3 $ 72,962 $ 99,034 $ 90,208 $ 262,204

$ 79,572 $ 93,430 $ 80,101 $ 253,103 $ 74,083 $ 327,186 Other depreciation and amortization 1 8,466 6,533 6,893 21,892

6,489 6,571 6,411 19,471 6,371 25,842 Adjusted segment EBITDA 2 81,428 105,567 97,101 284,096

86,061 100,001 86,512 272,574 80,454 353,028 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2 17.8 % 21.4 % 20.9 % 20.1 %

22.1 % 22.9 % 21.1 % 22.0 % 19.6 % 21.4 %























Imaging & Identification:





















Segment earnings $ 58,598 $ 61,392 $ 74,477 $ 194,467

$ 63,618 $ 66,565 $ 70,635 $ 200,818 $ 66,114 $ 266,932 Other depreciation and amortization 1 3,497 3,496 3,372 10,365

3,274 3,544 3,896 10,714 3,475 14,189 Adjusted segment EBITDA 2 62,095 64,888 77,849 204,832

66,892 70,109 74,531 211,532 69,589 281,121 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2 22.8 % 23.5 % 27.6 % 24.7 %

23.5 % 23.8 % 25.5 % 24.3 % 23.8 % 24.2 %























Pumps & Process Solutions:





















Segment earnings $ 146,617 $ 138,048 $ 128,573 $ 413,238

$ 128,895 $ 146,759 $ 150,275 $ 425,929 $ 149,664 $ 575,593 Other depreciation and amortization 1 9,922 9,787 10,137 29,846

9,670 9,638 9,832 29,140 10,132 39,272 Adjusted segment EBITDA 2 156,539 147,835 138,710 443,084

138,565 156,397 160,107 455,069 159,796 614,865 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2 36.0 % 33.5 % 32.0 % 33.8 %

35.1 % 36.5 % 36.5 % 36.1 % 35.7 % 36.0 %























Climate & Sustainability Technologies:



















Segment earnings $ 53,609 $ 64,181 $ 75,190 $ 192,980

$ 43,475 $ 56,905 $ 49,734 $ 150,114 $ 35,403 $ 185,517 Other depreciation and amortization 1 6,495 6,443 6,736 19,674

6,349 6,682 7,019 20,050 6,937 26,987 Adjusted segment EBITDA 2 60,104 70,624 81,926 212,654

49,824 63,587 56,753 170,164 42,340 212,504 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2 15.1 % 16.3 % 17.7 % 16.4 %

13.4 % 14.8 % 13.2 % 13.8 % 11.3 % 13.2 %























Total Segments:





















Segment earnings 2, 3, 4 $ 402,916 $ 444,326 $ 458,593 $ 1,305,835

$ 392,244 $ 434,914 $ 418,121 $ 1,245,279 $ 387,801 $ 1,633,080 Other depreciation and amortization 1 35,654 33,058 33,957 102,669

32,490 32,249 34,290 99,029 34,297 133,326 Adjusted segment EBITDA 2 438,570 477,384 492,550 1,408,504

424,734 467,163 452,411 1,344,308 422,098 1,766,406 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2 21.4 % 22.1 % 22.8 % 22.1 %

22.7 % 23.0 % 22.4 % 22.7 % 21.2 % 22.3 %























1 Other depreciation and amortization relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and

restructuring and other costs (benefits). 2 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition. 3 Q1, Q2, and Q3 YTD 2022 exclude $12,097, $6,898, and $18,995 of amortization of inventory step-up, respectively, related to the Q4 2021 acquisitions within our

Clean Energy & Fueling segment. 4 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings to net earnings.

DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations



2022

2021

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD Q4 FY 2021 Net earnings:





















Adjusted segment EBITDA1:





















Engineered Products $ 78,404 $ 88,470 96,964 263,838

$ 83,392 $ 77,069 $ 74,508 $ 234,969 $ 69,919 $ 304,888 Clean Energy & Fueling 81,428 105,567 97,101 284,096

86,061 100,001 86,512 272,574 80,454 353,028 Imaging & Identification 62,095 64,888 77,849 204,832

66,892 70,109 74,531 211,532 69,589 281,121 Pumps & Process Solutions 156,539 147,835 138,710 443,084

138,565 156,397 160,107 455,069 159,796 614,865 Climate & Sustainability

Technologies 60,104 70,624 81,926 212,654

49,824 63,587 56,753 170,164 42,340 212,504 Total adjusted segment EBITDA 1 438,570 477,384 492,550 1,408,504

424,734 467,163 452,411 1,344,308 422,098 1,766,406 Less: Other depreciation and

amortization 2 35,654 33,058 33,957 102,669

32,490 32,249 34,290 99,029 34,297 133,326 Total segment earnings 1 402,916 444,326 458,593 1,305,835

392,244 434,914 418,121 1,245,279 387,801 1,633,080 Purchase accounting expenses 3 53,286 47,019 40,526 140,831

35,516 35,162 35,587 106,265 35,715 141,980 Restructuring and other costs

(benefits) 4 10,552 7,944 8,613 27,109

4,162 10,779 (3,201) 11,740 26,696 38,436 Loss (gain) on dispositions 5 194 — — 194

— — — — (206,338) (206,338) Corporate expense / other 6 37,404 27,967 27,876 93,247

37,173 39,910 33,249 110,332 45,966 156,298 Interest expense 26,552 26,989 29,789 83,330

26,823 26,661 26,433 79,917 26,402 106,319 Interest income (775) (949) (1,244) (2,968)

(680) (942) (1,466) (3,088) (1,353) (4,441) Earnings before provision for

income taxes 275,703 335,356 353,033 964,092

289,250 323,344 327,519 940,113 460,713 1,400,826 Provision for income taxes 49,550 45,738 67,007 162,295

56,481 58,836 63,763 179,080 97,928 277,008 Net earnings $ 226,153 $ 289,618 $ 286,026 $ 801,797

$ 232,769 $ 264,508 $ 263,756 $ 761,033 $ 362,785 $ 1,123,818























1 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition. 2 Other depreciation and amortization relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase

accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs. 3 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets and charges related to fair value step-ups for acquired

inventory sold during the period. 4 Restructuring and other costs (benefits) relate to actions taken for employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits,

and other asset charges. 5 Loss (gain) on dispositions includes working capital adjustments related to dispositions. 6 Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional

compensation costs, non-service pension costs, non-operating insurance expenses, shared business services overhead costs, deal-related

|expenses and various administrative expenses relating to the corporate headquarters.

DOVER CORPORATION REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS AND ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Revenue Growth Factors



2022





Q3

Q3 YTD Organic







Engineered Products

17.6 %

16.9 % Clean Energy & Fueling

(0.5) %

(0.5) % Imaging & Identification

4.9 %

1.0 % Pumps & Process Solutions

1.9 %

6.9 % Climate & Sustainability Technologies

19.3 %

16.0 % Total Organic

9.0 %

8.6 % Acquisitions

4.4 %

4.3 % Dispositions

(1.7) %

(1.7) % Currency translation

(4.8) %

(3.6) % Total*

6.9 %

7.6 % * Totals may be impacted by rounding.









2022





Q3

Q3 YTD Organic







United States

11.2 %

10.9 % Other Americas

(5.6) %

(5.5) % Europe

8.7 %

8.9 % Asia

13.0 %

10.1 % Other

(1.5) %

(2.4) % Total Organic

9.0 %

8.6 % Acquisitions

4.4 %

4.3 % Dispositions

(1.7) %

(1.7) % Currency translation

(4.8) %

(3.6) % Total*

6.9 %

7.6 % * Totals may be impacted by rounding.

















Adjusted EPS Guidance Reconciliation

Range 2022 Guidance for Earnings per Share (GAAP) $ 7.40

$ 7.50 Purchase accounting expenses, net

0.99

Restructuring and other costs, net

0.17

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

(0.16)

2022 Guidance for Adjusted Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP) $ 8.40

$ 8.50 * Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.







DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands)

Quarterly Cash Flow



2022

2021

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD Q4 FY 2021 Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):















Operating activities $ 23,683 $ 178,773 $ 264,625 $ 467,081

$ 177,184 $ 260,073 $ 351,329 $ 788,586 $ 327,279 $ 1,115,865 Investing activities (46,963) (68,890) (286,208) (402,061)

(29,572) (121,631) (135,439) (286,642) (706,111) (992,753) Financing activities (75,204) 120,469 (178,844) (133,579)

(124,239) (75,949) (74,610) (274,798) 24,918 (249,880)























Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)



2022

2021

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD Q4 FY 2021 Cash flow from operating

activities $ 23,683 $ 178,773 $ 264,625 $ 467,081

$ 177,184 $ 260,073 $ 351,329 $ 788,586 $ 327,279 $ 1,115,865 Less: Capital expenditures (50,381) (50,196) (65,462) (166,039)

(31,260) (41,971) (47,926) (121,157) (50,308) (171,465) Free cash flow $ (26,698) $ 128,577 $ 199,163 $ 301,042

$ 145,924 $ 218,102 $ 303,403 $ 667,429 $ 276,971 $ 944,400























Cash flow from operating

activities as a percentage

of revenue 1.2 % 8.3 % 12.3 % 7.3 %

9.5 % 12.8 % 17.4 % 13.3 % 16.5 % 14.1 %























Cash flow from operating

activities as a percentage

of adjusted net earnings 8.6 % 57.8 % 81.7 % 51.4 %

67.4 % 86.9 % 121.8 % 92.7 % 126.5 % 100.6 %























Free cash flow as a

percentage of revenue -1.3 % 6.0 % 9.2 % 4.7 %

7.8 % 10.7 % 15.0 % 11.3 % 13.9 % 11.9 %























Free cash flow as a

percentage of adjusted net

earnings -9.7 % 41.6 % 61.5 % 33.1 %

55.5 % 72.9 % 105.2 % 78.5 % 107.1 % 85.2 %

























DOVER CORPORATION PERFORMANCE MEASURES (unaudited)(in thousands)



2022

2021

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD Q4 FY 2021 BOOKINGS













































Engineered Products $ 541,035 $ 452,668 $ 512,374 $ 1,506,077

$ 528,310 $ 497,200 $ 502,767 $ 1,528,277 $ 585,452 $ 2,113,729 Clean Energy & Fueling 501,491 487,861 432,259 1,421,611

422,668 453,146 467,821 1,343,635 398,844 1,742,479 Imaging & Identification 307,104 292,136 281,789 881,029

293,614 299,608 293,782 887,004 303,400 1,190,404 Pumps & Process Solutions 459,790 471,693 415,253 1,346,736

551,365 521,010 490,581 1,562,956 460,105 2,023,061 Climate & Sustainability

Technologies 444,852 403,574 422,820 1,271,246

537,326 606,545 540,280 1,684,151 632,849 2,317,000 Intersegment eliminations (2,295) (1,207) (423) (3,925)

(863) (498) (407) (1,768) (290) (2,058) Total consolidated bookings $ 2,251,977 $ 2,106,725 $ 2,064,072 $ 6,422,774

$ 2,332,420 $ 2,377,011 $ 2,294,824 $ 7,004,255 $ 2,380,360 $ 9,384,615























BACKLOG













































Engineered Products $ 830,135 $ 759,589 $ 742,766



$ 562,557 $ 613,517 $ 662,834

$ 785,085

Clean Energy & Fueling 426,342 411,350 368,050



238,822 256,497 312,176

383,572

Imaging & Identification 243,411 255,255 241,896



198,556 206,125 204,766

212,098

Pumps & Process Solutions 704,935 715,646 679,955



539,097 634,477 682,415

688,931

Climate & Sustainability Technologies 1,218,155 1,186,180 1,139,737



677,309 854,188 964,233

1,174,479

Intersegment

eliminations (1,756) (1,839) (1,439)



(544) (262) (252)

(225)

Total consolidated

backlog $ 3,421,222 $ 3,326,181 $ 3,170,965



$ 2,215,797 $ 2,564,542 $ 2,826,172

$ 3,243,940



























Bookings Growth Factors







2022



Q3

Q3 YTD Organic







Engineered Products

0.8 %

(1.2) % Clean Energy & Fueling

(17.6) %

(8.5) % Imaging & Identification

3.7 %

4.7 % Pumps & Process Solutions

(12.2) %

(10.9) % Climate & Sustainability Technologies

(11.3) %

(15.3) % Total Organic

(8.2) %

(7.5) % Acquisitions

3.6 %

3.7 % Dispositions

(1.7) %

(1.7) % Currency translation

(3.8) %

(2.8) % Total*

(10.1) %

(8.3) % * Totals may be impacted by rounding.









Non-GAAP Measures Definitions

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, management also discloses non-GAAP information that management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, total segment earnings, total segment earnings margin, adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted segment EBITDA margin, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net earnings, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and gain/loss on dispositions. Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets and charges related to fair value step-ups for acquired inventory sold during the period. We exclude after-tax purchase accounting expenses because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. While we have a history of acquisition activity, our acquisitions do not happen in a predictive cycle. Exclusion of purchase accounting expenses facilitates more consistent comparisons of operating results over time. We believe it is important to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share or adjusted earnings per share represents diluted EPS adjusted for the effect of purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and gain/loss on dispositions.

Total segment earnings is defined as the sum of earnings before purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, gain/loss on dispositions, corporate expenses/other, interest expense, interest income and provision for income taxes for all segments. Total segment earnings margin is defined as total segment earnings divided by revenue.

Adjusted segment EBITDA is defined as segment earnings plus other depreciation and amortization expense, which relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs/benefits. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted segment EBITDA divided by revenue.

Management believes the non-GAAP measures above are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as they will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net earnings equals free cash flow divided by adjusted net earnings. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of performance because they provide management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and bookings performance and trends between periods. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking organic revenue to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because we are not able to provide a meaningful or accurate compilation of reconciling items. This is due to the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the timing and amounts of the items that would be excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or are out of our control. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of unavailable information which may be material.

Performance Measures Definitions

Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.

Organic bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.

Backlog represents an estimate of the total remaining bookings at a point in time for which performance obligations have not yet been satisfied. This metric is useful as it represents the aggregate amount we expect to recognize as revenue in the future.

We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.

