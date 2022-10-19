Sun Nuclear Partners with Accuray to Develop New Quality Management Solutions for the Radixact® System with Synchrony®

Initial Innovations to be Featured at 2022 ASTRO Annual Meeting

MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Nuclear, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) ("Mirion"), today announced that it is developing new Quality Management solutions, in collaboration with Accuray, for the company's Radixact® System with Synchrony®, which enables real-time, personalized adaptive radiation therapy. Initial innovations from the collaboration will be featured in the Sun Nuclear booth (980) at the ASTRO Annual Meeting, October 23-25, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas.

The Enhanced Dynamic Platform, the first release to come from the expanded partnership, is a next-generation design of the Dynamic Platform from CIRS, now part of Sun Nuclear. It enables movement of compatible phantoms with sub-millimeter accuracy and reproducibility, easing quality assurance (QA) and boosting clinical confidence for advanced tumor treatments.

The Enhanced Dynamic Platform allows for precisely controlled inferior-superior motion and features the ability to create an inclined plane for compatible phantom motion in the posterior-anterior direction. An independently controlled smaller platform provides surrogate chest wall motion. CIRS Motion Control Software enables different cycles, amplitudes, and waveforms – as well as the import of patient-specific respiratory waveforms.

The Enhanced Dynamic Platform integrates with the Sun Nuclear Tomo-Phantom HE ("Cheese Phantom"), supporting the Accuray acceptance tests procedure (ATP), as handled by the legacy Dynamic Platform.

Also on display in the Sun Nuclear ASTRO booth will be the work-in-progress MotionCHECK™ 3D System. Designed to support the tumor tracking capabilities of Synchrony®, MotionCHECK 3D is intended to integrate the Enhanced Dynamic Platform with the ArcCHECK® array, the benchmark for 3D pre-treatment patient QA in radiation therapy.

The Radixact Treatment Delivery System provides a fully-integrated platform for treatment planning, data management and treatment delivery, and supports multiple precise treatment techniques, including motion synchronized radiation therapy. For these delivery types, Accuray's Synchrony® real-time motion synchronization technology enables clinics to treat patients without any ITV (Internal Target Volume), with no gating, and with automated tumor tracking. Unique to Synchrony is a sophisticated AI-based predictive modeling of the target position that brings the beam steering in synch with the target motion.

"We are excited to highlight the Enhanced Dynamic Platform and MotionCHECK 3D system at ASTRO," notes Mark Rose, Ph.D., Sun Nuclear Director of Product Management. "For departments using respiratory motion management delivery techniques, the appropriate QA tools are vital to ensuring patient safety. We are confident Sun Nuclear's benchmark ArcCHECK array combined with CIRS' proven motion platform will deliver a strong solution for QA of motion management."

"We have collaborated often with Sun Nuclear on QA solutions specific to the technologies that Accuray produces. Now with their expanded motion management portfolio, we are excited to work with them again on a solution for our Radixact® System with Synchrony® and look forward to collaborating on other motion management QA solutions in the future," said Dylan Casey, Ph.D., Senior Director, Medical Physics and Systems Analysis at Accuray Incorporated.

About Sun Nuclear

Sun Nuclear and CIRS are part of Mirion Medical, a group of healthcare-focused brands within Mirion Technologies (NYSE: MIR). We provide innovative solutions for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging centers. More than 5,000 cancer centers worldwide rely on us for independent, integrated Quality Management. With a focus on ongoing support, Sun Nuclear aims to ease technology adoption, enhance workflows and improve outcomes – so that healthcare providers can achieve real results for Patient Safety. Visit us: sunnuclear.com and cirsinc.com. Follow us: @sunnuclear.

*MotionCHECK™ 3D is a work in progress from Sun Nuclear and CIRS, in partnership with Accuray Incorporated.

Sun Nuclear, ArcCHECK, and MotionCHECK are registered trademarks of Mirion Technologies, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.

