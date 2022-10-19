The National Fisheries Institute Gives Eaters an Ocean of Reasons to 'Go Pescatarian' During Third Annual National Pescatarian Month

A complement to National Seafood Month, National Pescatarian Month celebrates and promotes healthy diets of fish and shellfish plus vegetables in October.

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Fisheries Institute (NFI) is helping you put more fish and seafood on your plate in October with its third annual National Pescatarian Month. The institute's award-winning blog, Dish on Fish , is completely updated with delicious new fish and shellfish recipes, cooking tips, nutritional information, an e-cookbook and more.

National Pescatarian Month is designed to celebrate those who have adopted a healthy pescatarian diet and lifestyle, as well as to encourage everyone to make room on their menus for more seafood. U.S. Dietary Guidelines recommend consuming at least two to three fish-central meals a week, either at home or restaurants, and National Pescatarian Month aims to help bolster the message of National Seafood Month, also in October.

"We are so excited to once again amplify the benefits of a fish- and seafood-focused diet through Dish on Fish and its sponsorship of National Pescatarian Month," said Judy Dashiell, Senior Vice President of NFI. "We're proud of what we've built with this initiative and can't wait to share it with others here in its third year and beyond."

Added Dashiell: "We're continually adding amazing new recipes to the Dish on Fish blog, including monthly meal plans, health information, an e-cookbook and more. We hope it provides one more avenue for people to 'Go Pescatarian' and choose seafood whether cooking at home or dining out."

As the sponsor of National Pescatarian Month, Dish on Fish will again showcase nutritious, pescatarian-focused recipes and meal plans, along with prep and cooking tips throughout October. The blog's popular e-cookbook, " Everyday Seafood Recipes: 75+ Quick & Easy Dishes ," will return with updated recipes and engaging seafood ideas.

To learn more about Dish on Fish, visit dishonfish.com or head to its Facebook , Pinterest , Twitter and Instagram pages.

