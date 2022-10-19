MHz Choice debuts first-ever series from South Africa

More new crime drama series and retro comedy "Cheeky Business" join the growing slate of content for MHz Choice.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dark family drama Waterfront (Multichoice Studios) is the first series from South Africa (in Afrikaans) to debut on MHz Choice. The V&A Waterfront in Cape Town as a gorgeous tourist mecca is the setting for the series, which also explores the darker products of decades-long gentrification. The death of shipbuilding magnate Ben Myburgh (Dawid Minnaar) leads his three daughters back to the family business to duke it out for control of the family empire, dirty secrets, and all.

Oscar® nominee Klaus Maria Brandauer in (PRNewswire)

Also debuting in November are a pair of crime dramas centered around missing girls. The first, Enemies (Germany, Global Screen), comes in the form of a two-part drama about a kidnapped girl told from two different perspectives: the first part follows police inspector Peter Nadler (Bjarne Mädel) as he races against time to solve the case, while the second follows the defendant's defense attorney, Konrad Biegler (Oscar® nominee Klaus Maria Brandauer, Out of Africa), who is determined to save his client. The two films seen together will push the viewers on questions of fairness and justice. The Promise (France, Newen) follows police captain Pierre Castaing (Olivier Marchal) who never recovers from his failed investigation of the disappearance of an eleven-year-old girl in 1999. The case is resurrected years later when Castaing's daughter (Sofia Essaïdi) investigates a similar disappearance.

For fans of the French mystery series Magellan, new series Mongeville (France, Mediawan) stars Francis Perrin as a retired judge Antoine Mongeville who teams up with a no-nonsense police detective to solve tricky mysteries in Bordeaux.

Retro comedy Cheeky Business (France, Mediawan) will also join the ranks of new series on MHz Choice. Set in the Parisian suburbs in the early 1980s, Cheeky Business is a fictional tale of the invention of the first adult messaging service using the Minitel - a videotext online service accessible through telephone lines in France. Three unlikely friends and college students stumble upon the idea to pose as horny women messaging even hornier men over the Minitel network. Pimps and prostitutes also get involved as the business goes national. Friendship, rivalry, sex, and false appearances are the early hallmarks of what become the internet age, and all hilariously collide in this funny and addictive series.

Other new series include two female-led Italian crime dramas from ITV Studios: Petra, based on the bestselling novels by Alicia Giménez Bartlett and Voiceless starring Cristiana Capotondi as police inspector Eva Cantini.

Full November Schedule available here: https://mhzchoice.com/premiere-schedule/

