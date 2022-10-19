Curaleaf Celebrates Opening of Frederick, Maryland Dispensary

Company's retail footprint grows to four locations in Maryland

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the opening of its Frederick dispensary, located at 5420 Urbana Pike Frederick, MD 21704. The new dispensary opening follows the final license transfer of a Herbology retail location previously acquired in the Grassroots acquisition. Curaleaf Frederick opens its doors to patients at 9 a.m. on October 19.

Conveniently located near highways I-70, US-15, & US-270, Curaleaf Frederick is uniquely positioned to meet the diverse needs of Maryland's growing patient population. Patients can access a premium selection of vaporizers, edibles, concentrates and whole flower products, including Select Elite and Select Elite Live vapes, Grassroots full-spectrum and strain-specific RSO, Grassroots full-spectrum and strain specific RSO capsules, and Grassroots pre-packaged flower and concentrates. Patients have the option of shopping inside the brand-new building with guidance from Curaleaf's knowledgeable staff or pre-ordering and utilizing the location's curbside pickup service.

The Curaleaf team and Frederick Chamber of Commerce will kick-off grand opening festivities with a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 21. The celebration will continue from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 22 with an on-site DJ, games and prizes, live art activations, food trucks and swag giveaways. Patients can enjoy a 25% discount at the new Frederick location for two weeks following the opening, and starting on Saturday, October 22, can enter to win $500 in Cura-credits at any Maryland location.

"We are thrilled to welcome patients and build community in our new Frederick dispensary," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "Our team in Maryland remains committed to providing a tailored, educational approach to meeting the diverse needs of patients at every stage of their cannabis journey. We are especially optimistic about the future of Maryland's cannabis market with the Marijuana Legalization Amendment on the ballot this November."

For more information regarding Curaleaf's product offerings and locations in Maryland, along with openings and hours of operation, please visit www.curaleaf.com/locations/maryland .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 21 states with 144 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 6,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the opening of Curaleaf Frederick. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer

IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Tracy Brady, SVP Corporate Communications

media@curaleaf.com

View original content:

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.