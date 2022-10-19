Anchin Launches an Emerging Companies Group to Support Growing Businesses

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a premier accounting and advisory firm, is proud to announce that the firm has launched an Emerging Companies Group. The Emerging Companies Group works alongside founders and their businesses to assist with the complex challenges that a growing business faces. In addition to tax compliance and planning, the Emerging Companies Group assists fast-growing companies with strategic business objectives including M&A and transaction advisory services, GAAP analysis, valuation consulting, employee incentive plans, tax credits and incentives (including the research and development tax credit), and advising on evaluating exit and succession planning strategies. We also work with founders to maximize tax benefits and best prepare them for future opportunities.

Experienced professionals in our Emerging Companies Group stay on top of current trends and industry pain points to better support firms with all of their strategic business decisions. The team focuses on the unique needs of these rapidly growing and evolving businesses.

Services include:

• Tax returns and compliance • Financial projections • Supporting Founders • GAAP Compliance • Ongoing advice and tax strategy/compliance • International Tax Planning • Multi-state nexus compliance • M&A and Due diligence services • Income and sales tax • Buy/sell consulting • Outsourced Accounting Services • Develop key performance indicators • QSBS Strategies • Entity structure and agreements • Supply chain consulting • Equity/Debt raises • Tax credits and incentives (R&D) • Equity compensation planning • Tax planning and advice • Exploring bank financing • Valuation Service









Industries we serve include:

• Beauty, Health and Wellness • Professional Services • Consumer Products • Public Relations, Advertising and • Fashion Media • Food and Beverage • Technology • Pets



For more information on how Anchin's Emerging Companies Group can assist your business, please contact:

Greg Wank, Executive Partner – Leader of the Food and Beverage Group at greg.wank@anchin.com

Chris Noble, Partner – Leader of the Technology and Professional Services Groups at chris.noble@anchin.com

Kamila Gosiewski, Senior Manager – Co-Leader - Emerging Companies Group at kamila.gosiewski@anchin.com

Vera Mittiga, Senior Manager – Co-Leader– Emerging Companies Group at vera.mittiga@anchin.com.

Additional information is available at https://www.anchin.com/services/emerging-companies/

About Anchin:

Anchin is consistently recognized as one of the "best of the best" accounting firms in the country, a Best Place to Work in New York City and New York State, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work For nationwide. The full-service firm, with staff over 450, including 62 partners, focuses on the financial goals of privately held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Additional information is available at www.anchin.com.

