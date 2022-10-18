Worksite Wellness Council of Massachusetts Announces its Seventh Annual Employer Award Winners

Awards recognize successful corporate health improvement and wellness programs

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Worksite Wellness Council of Massachusetts (WWCMA) is pleased to announce the winners of its seventh annual WorkWell Massachusetts Awards, powered by Healthiest Employers. This awards program recognizes achievements in developing, implementing, and participating in corporate health improvement and wellness programs.

"Given all of the unique challenges that organizations have been facing over the last few years, our goal is to recognize those companies that are finding ways to approach well-being in a more holistic way, and meet the needs of employees and their families," says Jenna Carter, WWCMA Board Director and Awards & Recognition Committee Co-Chair.

"With the tremendous pressure to be an employer of choice, there's an emphasis to build well-being into the fabric of their workplace. These organizations foster an environment where employees can thrive in and are empowered through various tools, resources, and communication to be their best selves," explains Archana Kansagra, WWCMA Board Director; Awards & Recognition Committee Co-Chair, and founder of the WorkWell MA Awards program.

WorkWell Massachusetts Awards is a corporate award program created by WWCMA, a not-for-profit member organization dedicated to the advancement of worksite wellness programs. WWCMA is partnering with Healthiest Employers, a trusted national awards program that recognizes people-first organizations taking a proactive approach to employee health.

The judging is based on each organization's Healthiest Employers Index — a metric focused on six categories: Culture and Leadership Commitment, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Communications and Marketing, Programming and Interventions, and Reporting and Analytics. The questionnaire, scoring, and benchmarking were formed with the help of a national, non-biased group of representatives from the academic, medical, and wellness communities. The assessment is scored rubric style on a 1 - 100 scale, with each question totaling .25 - 3 points.

"We are proud to recognize these innovative employers for their outstanding wellness programs focusing on the health and well-being of their employees, especially with the challenges of a new hybrid work environment," states Kristie Howard, WWCMA Board Chair.

This year's awarded companies will be recognized for their best practices in employee health and well-being and receive their WorkWell Massachusetts Award at a special celebration event on Tuesday, December 13 from 6 pm - 10 pm at Lord Hobo Brewing Company in Woburn, MA.

The 2022 WorkWell Massachusetts Award Winners are listed here.

About Worksite Wellness Council of Massachusetts

The Worksite Wellness Council of Massachusetts (WWCMA) is the preeminent, independent and objective resource for well-being in the workplace. The Council offers innovative wellness best practice education, networking and training along with insightful resources for use by Massachusetts organizations and their corporate wellness teams. Visit us at wwcma.org and follow us @WorkWellMass.

About Healthiest Employers

Healthiest Employers® is a trusted awards program that recognizes people-first organizations taking a more proactive approach to employee health. Our goal is to be a resource for organizations focused on improving their employees' health, creating a community invested in their populations' health and wellbeing. Since 2009, Healthiest Employers® has been the leading recognition program for employer wellness.

