KlearNow Expands into Spain to Expedite Customs Clearance

Oct. 18, 2022 -- KlearNow, a pioneer in smart logistics as a service (LaaS), announced the company is expanding into Spain to help improve the customs clearance processes at the country's 15 major ports, airports, and cross-border terminals.

Spain plays a critical role in managing the Mediterranean Sea trade that keeps Europe, Africa and the Middle East connected. The country has three of the five busiest Mediterranean Sea container ports, including the Port of Barcelona, Port of Algeciras, and Port of Valencia. Combined, more than 13.8 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) passed through those ports in 2021. In addition, the two main Spanish airports, Madrid and Barcelona, have increased traffic with the U.S. by 105% year-to-date compared to 2021.

"Supply chains in Spain and across the world are historically complex, using labor-intensive, paper-based systems that are error-prone and time-consuming," said Sam Tyagi, KlearNow CEO and founder. "KlearNow's innovative technology platform can address these industry weaknesses that have become more exposed as demand grows and disruptions become more frequent."

Using end-to-end visibility technology, KlearNow can help Spanish importers and exporters manage risks and quickly solve customs problems that delay their shipments with any type of transport mode.

How KlearNow Works

KlearNow's AI-powered platform digitizes and automates import processes. It dynamically connects importers, customs brokers, freight forwarders and carriers with shipments to provide near real-time tracking of containers from origin to destination, extending shipment visibility and data connectivity.

Knowing the location and status of a shipment is only two-thirds of the equation. Importers and exporters must be able to determine the precise cause of delays and actions needed to remedy the situation, and KlearNow supplies that critical data.

KlearNow also provides digital document management, allowing customers to capture, view and access all supply chain paperwork and communications in one place for a minimum of five years. For businesses, this increases efficiency, supports customs compliance and auditing, and eliminates the physical storage of documents.

"With our arrival in the Spanish market, KlearNow can provide new, or supplemental options, for importers, exporters, and freight forwarders to improve the customs clearance process," said Madrid-based Michelle Riber, KlearNow's senior director of International Expansion. "We simplify, automate and error-proof supply chain processes to save time, money and manpower."

In June 2022, KlearNow announced a strategic partnership with project44®, the global leader in supply chain visibility for shippers and logistics service providers. The partnership will expand real-time, end-to-end visibility of shipments and enable improved tracking of goods throughout their journey. This information will help customers address trade disruptions before they cause delays while preventing added costs.

Due to its thorough and rapid digitalization approach, KlearNow has quickly become recognized as the fastest way for companies to clear customs, track shipments and access critical data in real-time. As a result, the company has grown exponentially in the U.K. and U.S., increasing its customer base tenfold and its monthly revenue run rate by more than 50 times since its $16M Series A funding in January 2020.

About KlearNow

KlearNow is transforming B2B supply chains with its smart Logistics as a Service (LaaS) platform that connects data, people, processes, and organizations to enable new levels of visibility and productivity that reduce logistics costs and create better customer experiences. KlearNow's customs clearance and drayage marketplaces on its AI-powered platform ease supply chain bottlenecks by digitizing paper-based transactions and enabling customs brokers and transporters to deliver superior real-time visibility needs of importers, exporters, and freight forwarders. For more information, visit www.klearnow.com.

