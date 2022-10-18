Cadence Bank Reveals New Brand Identity and Website

TUPELO, Miss. and HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) today announced the launch of its new brand identity and corporate website, underscoring its continued commitment to helping people, companies and communities prosper and delivering on its brand promise of creating ease for customers.

The launch of the new brand identity and website comes on the heels of the successful integration of the legacy BancorpSouth Bank and legacy Cadence Bank systems and customer accounts over the weekend of October 7, 2022. BancorpSouth and Cadence completed their merger in October 2021 to become the new Cadence Bank.

"With the unveiling of our new brand and website, we're showing the world that the new Cadence is unified, strong, stable and ready to deliver service, expertise and a customer experience second to none," said Dan Rollins, chairman and CEO of Cadence Bank. "As we continue to focus our efforts on building strong relationships with our customers and communities and making our organization a rewarding place to work for our teammates, this signifies yet another significant milestone for our company."

Cadence's new brand includes the following elements:

Logo: The logo's design visually combines the Cadence name with a modernized interpretation of a tree, which is a nod to legacy BancorpSouth's tupelo gum tree logo from the bank's origin in Tupelo, Mississippi. The two sets of identical shapes, representing branches and leaves, demonstrate how the two legacy organizations have aligned and will work together in harmony with each other and their customers, finding the perfect balance of solutions for customers and communities. The upward motion of the design reflects the positive outcomes the company strives to provide to all of its stakeholders.

Color Palette: The company's two primary brand colors, a rich teal and a bright green, reflect the combined color of the two legacy brands (BancorpSouth's green and Cadence's blue), creating a differentiated and modern expression in the market.

Font: The Cadence name and "Bank" descriptor are set in Accord Alternate, which is a highly legible, accessible and distinctive font.

Sound: The sonic identity makes Cadence Bank instantly recognizable. The theme uses clapping, wood percussion, low hits on a tree stump and human voices to create a unique, natural, warm sound that conjures togetherness.

Tagline: The tagline, "Helping opportunity take shape", shows the company's focus on successful outcomes for its teammates, customers and communities.

Brand Promise Statement: Ease your day. And your mind.

Cadence's new corporate website, www.cadencebank.com, is a streamlined, customer-centric, digital experience showcasing the company's breadth of products and services. It provides customers and prospects with guidance, support and educational resources to help them make critical financial decisions. With the website, the company aims to help people, companies and communities prosper by bringing ease and simplicity to banking. In addition, the website reflects the new brand identity, conveying ease, confidence, stability and technical innovation at every opportunity.

Over the past few months, the new branding has also been rolled out across the company's nearly 400 branches and other offices across its footprint.

Learn more about the new Cadence Bank here .

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and nearly 400 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

