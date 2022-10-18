Aura Cacia Elevates Bath Experiences for Kids and Adults with New Aromatherapy Kits and Bubble Bath

The purpose-driven essential oils brand introduces five new products featuring top-selling scents to create an optimal soak for the mind, body and spirit

NORWAY, Iowa, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura Cacia, a pioneer in essential oils and aromatherapy, today announced the latest bath time must-haves with its new Aura Cacia bath kits for adults and bubble bath for kids:

Aura Cacia Fizzy Bath Kit – Bliss out and create an ideal bath with a set of three fizzy, foaming bath scents. Not only will the jojoba oil and coconut-derived surfactants in these mixes leave your skin feeling soft and silky smooth, you can feel good knowing they are made without synthetic colors, fragrances or preservatives. The Fizzy Bath Kit includes three scents: Clearing Breezeway – a blend of eucalyptus, lavandin, and rosemary essential oils, Calming Chill Pill – a mix of sweet orange, patchouli, basil and peppermint, and a brand-new, exclusive Sweet Dreams scent – a blend of frankincense, blue tansy, mandarin and lavender. The bath kits include three 2.5oz packages and are available – Bliss out and create an ideal bath with a set of three fizzy, foaming bath scents. Not only will the jojoba oil and coconut-derived surfactants in these mixes leave your skin feeling soft and silky smooth, you can feel good knowing they are made without synthetic colors, fragrances or preservatives. The Fizzy Bath Kit includes three scents: Clearing Breezeway – a blend of eucalyptus, lavandin, and rosemary essential oils, Calming Chill Pill – a mix of sweet orange, patchouli, basil and peppermint, and a brand-new, exclusive Sweet Dreams scent – a blend of frankincense, blue tansy, mandarin and lavender. The bath kits include three 2.5oz packages and are available online and on store shelves in Q4.

Aura Cacia Mineral Bath Kit – Bringing together three of its top-selling scents, Relaxing Lavender, Clearing Eucalyptus and Refreshing Peppermint, this set of Aromatherapy Mineral Baths are blended with 100 percent pure essential oils to provide an authentic aromatherapy experience right at home. Combining high-quality essential oils with fine-textured salts and minerals, it's the perfect addition to your at-home spa night. The bath kits include three 2.5oz packages and are available – Bringing together three of its top-selling scents, Relaxing Lavender, Clearing Eucalyptus and Refreshing Peppermint, this set of Aromatherapy Mineral Baths are blended with 100 percent pure essential oils to provide an authentic aromatherapy experience right at home. Combining high-quality essential oils with fine-textured salts and minerals, it's the perfect addition to your at-home spa night. The bath kits include three 2.5oz packages and are available online and on store shelves in Q4.

Aura Cacia Kids Bubble Bath – Building on its line of products for kids, first released in 2021, Aura Cacia turns up the bubbles, giggles and fun with new bubble baths. Gently formulated with 100 percent pure essential oils that are safe to use with kids 4-11, the new line comes in three fan-favorite scents: – Building on its line of products for kids, first released in 2021, Aura Cacia turns up the bubbles, giggles and fun with new bubble baths. Gently formulated with 100 percent pure essential oils that are safe to use with kids 4-11, the new line comes in three fan-favorite scents: Clearing – an opening experience with the purifying combination of balsam fir, pine, lavender & manuka essential oils, Uplifting - a happy vibe with the cheerful combination of citrus, lavender, cedarwood & vetiver essential oils, and Bedtime – a calming experience that allows for ease into bedtime with the peaceful combination of lavender, mandarin orange, frankincense & blue tansy essential oils. These 13oz bottles are available in stores and online in Q4 of this year.

As part of Frontier Co-op, a purpose-driven, member-owned co-op responsible to people and planet, Aura Cacia is among a family of brands dedicated to sourcing the highest quality spices, herbs and botanical products.

"Our customers know when they choose Aura Cacia, they can trust that their products are free of synthetic colors, fragrances and preservatives, made with 100% pure essential oils and never tested on animals," says Shannon Ousley, Director of Marketing at Aura Cacia. "With the natural ingredients in our new fizzy and mineral bath kits and bubble bath for kids, we're excited for customers of all ages to have a positive aromatherapy experience."

Since its founding in 1982, Aura Cacia has always believed in spreading positive change with the intention to make the world a better place for all. Aura Cacia sources the best ingredients from across the globe with integrity and botanical authority and commits to social giving efforts like its Positive Change Project, where each purchase of an Aura Cacia product supports organizations that empower women and girls with economic mobility, education and healthcare services.

Stay tuned for updates by following the brand on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Aura Cacia and its 100 percent pure essential oils, visit www.auracacia.com.

Aura Cacia®

Inspired by the power of positive change, Aura Cacia's products are made from simple and pure botanical ingredients that unlock nature's ability to improve our well-being. The brand sources ingredients carefully and sustainably from the best locations around the world, then tests every shipment to verify its purity and quality. Each purchase of an Aura Cacia product supports organizations that help women transform their lives through as part of the brand's Positive Change Project. Aura Cacia is a brand of Frontier Co-op. Learn more at www.auracacia.com.

Frontier Co-op®

Founded in 1976 and based in Norway, Iowa, Frontier Co-op offers a full line of products for natural living under the Frontier Co-op, Simply Organic, and Aura Cacia brands. Products include culinary herbs, spices and baking flavors; bulk herbs and spices; and aromatherapy products — with a wide selection of organics. Frontier Co-op's goal is to provide consumers with the highest-quality products while supporting and promoting social and environmental responsibility. For more information, visit the co-op's website at www.frontiercoop.com .

