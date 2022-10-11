SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Singularity Future Technology Ltd. - SGLY

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Singularity Future Technology Ltd. ("Singularity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SGLY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Singularity and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 7, 2022, post-market, Singularity issued a press release "announc[ing] . . . that on October 3, 2022, it received a notice (the 'Notice') from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ('Nasdaq') advising that the Company's securities would be subject to delisting unless the Company timely requests a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the 'Panel'). Accordingly, the Company intends to timely request a hearing before the Panel. The hearing request will stay any delisting or suspension action through October 25, 2022. Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules, in connection with the hearing request, the Company will request that the automatic stay be extended through the conclusion of the hearings process and the expiration of any additional extension period granted by the Panel following the hearing."

On this news, Singularity's stock price fell $0.18 cents per share, or 7.73% percent, to close at $2.15 per share on October 10, 2022.

