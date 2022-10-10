Clementine Orange County Now Open to Treat Adolescents of All Genders with Eating Disorders

Monte Nido & Affiliates Expands Access to Care with New California Location

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, one of the largest and leading eating disorder platforms in the country, announces today the opening of its newest residential eating disorder center in California. Clementine Orange County provides care for adolescents of all genders with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder and/or exercise addiction.

Clementine Orange County, a new residential eating disorder treatment program for adolescents in Yorba Linda, Calif. (PRNewswire)

"With eating disorders on the rise among adolescents, expanding access to life-saving care is more important than ever," said Candy Henderson, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "This new facility will allow more teens in the Orange County area to receive the treatment they need and increase their opportunity to attain full recovery."

Clementine Orange County provides personalized, evidence-based care focused on restoring physiological and nutritional balance in the comfort of a home-like setting. The programming also implements mindful eating, 24-hour nursing, and academic and family support. Adolescents of all ages, genders and body types can be affected by eating disorders. Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness, making early intervention key in the recovery process.

"The Clementine model of care was created using evidence-based modalities backed by research outcomes in order to meet the very specific developmental needs of adolescents," said Melissa Spann, PhD, LMHC, CEDS-S, Chief Clinical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "Early intervention is important, and with the right tools and support, recovery is possible no matter what stage a person is in with their eating disorder."

Monte Nido opened its original location, Monte Nido Malibu, in a secluded home in Calabasas in 1996. Connecting back to Monte Nido & Affiliates' California roots, Clementine Orange County marks the seventh program in the state and will complement Clementine Malibu Lake, the company's program for adolescent girls located just outside of Los Angeles.

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is one of the country's largest and leading eating disorder platforms, offering inpatient, residential, and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates currently operates forty-eight programs in fourteen states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes five distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Walden Behavioral Care, Rosewood Centers, Oliver-Pyatt Centers, and Clementine.

