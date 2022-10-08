Antengene Announces Upcoming Presentations at the 2022 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

Oral presentation highlights preclinical data of ATG-031, an in-house discovered anti-CD24 monoclonal antibody

Three poster presentations showcase preclinical data of ATG-101, a PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody developed in-house, ATG-018, an ATR inhibitor discovered in-house, and ATG-027, a B7H3/PD-L1 bispecific antibody discovered in-house

Antengene has global rights to these pipeline assets

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 37th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting (SITC 2022), set to take place on November 8-12, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts (United States), via in person/virtual attendance, Antengene will release data from preclinical studies of four pipeline assets, ATG-031, ATG-101, ATG-018, and ATG-027, in one oral presentation and three poster presentations. As the world's largest and most anticipated gathering in the field of immuno-oncology, the SITC Annual Meeting is designed to promote scientific exchanges and cooperation for improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients.

Details of the oral presentation are shown as below:

Title: ATG-031, a first-in-class anti-CD24 antibody, showed potent preclinical anti-tumor efficacy by blocking "don't-eat-me" signal

Abstract#: 482

Date: November 11, 2022

Time: 5:20 PM – 5:35 PM (Eastern Time)

(6:20 AM – 6:35 AM Beijing Time, November 12, 2022)

Presenter: Dr. Jay Mei, Antengene

First Author: Dr. Peng Chen, Antengene

Corresponding Authors: Dr. Bo Shan, Dr. Bing Hou, Antengene

Details of those three poster presentations are shown below. All posters will be presented at:

9:00 AM – 9:00 PM (Eastern Time)

(10:00 PM November 10 to 10:00 AM November 11, 2022 Beijing Time)

Title: ATG-101, a tetravalent PD-L1×4-1BB BsAb, demonstrates potent in vivo anti-tumor efficacy in ICI-resistant or refectory mouse tumor models

Abstract#: 1150

Date: November 10, 2022

Presenter: Dr. Bing Hou, Antengene

First Author: Dr. Wenhui Yu, Antengene

Corresponding Authors: Dr. Bo Shan, Dr. Bing Hou, Antengene

Title: Discovery of blood pharmacodynamic biomarkers for ATR inhibitors

Abstract#: 76

Date: November 10, 2022

Presenter: Dr. Bin Jiang, Antengene

First Author: Dr. Ya Kong, Antengene

Corresponding Authors: Dr. Shan Bo, Dr. Bing Hou, Antengene

Title: ATG-027, a first-in-class B7-H3/PD-L1 bispecific antibody, shows potent T cell activation capability and in vivo anti-tumor efficacy

Abstract#: 1397

Date: November 10, 2022

Presenter: Dr. Linjie Tian, Antengene

First Author: Dr. Wenhui Yu, Antengene

Corresponding Authors: Dr. Bo Shan, Dr. Bing Hou, Antengene

