Sycuan Recognized as 2022 Corporate Hero by American Red Cross

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort announced today that the organization has been recognized by the American Red Cross as this year's 2022 Corporate Hero. The 20th Annual Real Heroes Awards is a celebration honoring local individuals and organizations that embody the mission and spirit of the Red Cross by saving lives and creating safer, stronger and more resilient communities.

"Each of this year's honorees has gone above and beyond to help their community, and even to save lives," said Sean Mahoney, Regional CEO of the American Red Cross Southern California Region. "We are thrilled to recognize them for their courage, compassion, and community impact."

In addition to Sycuan, seven other San Diegans were recognized for their heroism including Animal Welfare Hero: Barbara Fry, Gift of Life Hero: Alan Lewis, Good Samaritan Hero: AWS1 Cale Foy, Disaster Services Hero: Kenneth Kim, San Marcos Fire Department, Service to the Armed Forces Hero: Aviation Survival Technician 1 (AST1) Joshua Carlson, Youth Hero: Bianca Villalobos and First Responder Hero: Officer Janel Seney.

"It is a great honor for Sycuan to be recognized as this year's Corporate Hero," said Cody Martinez, Chairman, Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. "Sycuan has been a proud supporter of the American Red Cross for nearly 20 years. Throughout the years, we have partnered on many essential initiatives including disaster preparedness and response, CPR training and safety expos. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with the American Red Cross and thank them for their unwavering commitment to our community and providing essential services that save lives year after year."

For more information about the 20th Annual Real Heroes Awards and 2022 Real Heroes Honorees, please visit redcross.org.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 38 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan's newly expanded AAA Four Diamond-rated property includes a 12-story hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 luxury suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of restaurants and bars from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art outdoor pool deck with two pools, a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts an expansive casino floor with more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, please visit www.sycuan.com, Facebook: @sycuancasinoresort, Instagram: @sycuan_casinoresort, Twitter: @sycuancasino and LinkedIn: company/sycuancasinoresort or call 619-445-6002.

About the American Red Cross Southern California Region

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. The Red Cross Southern California Region proudly serves San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Imperial Counties. In addition to carrying out disaster preparedness and response programs, blood collection, health and safety training, international services programs and supporting the military community, the Southern California Region provides nutritional counseling through its Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program in San Diego and helps communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters through its Prepare SoCal and Prepare San Diego initiatives. For more information, please visit redcross.org/SoCal or cruzrojaamericana.org, or connect with the Southern California Region on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or Facebook.

