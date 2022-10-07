Sanctuary Medicinals Opens its Medical Dispensary in Delray Beach, Florida, the Company's Thirteenth Location in the State

APOPKA, Fla., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Medicinals today announced the opening of its thirteenth medical cannabis dispensary in Florida.

Located westbound on W Atlantic Avenue, Sanctuary Delray Beach will be holding its Grand Opening celebration on October 8. As the sixth operational Sanctuary dispensary in Palm Beach County, Delray Beach brings the number of Sanctuary locations in Florida to thirteen. Situated on State Road 806 and just three miles from I-95, Sanctuary Delray sits in the Lincoln Park Delray Shopping Mall between the High Point and Kings Point residential communities, which are to the north and south respectively.

"In the last quarter of 2022, we are thrilled to have continuous momentum with regards to our expansion in South Florida," said Jason Sidman, CEO of Sanctuary Medicinals. "We are growing at a steady rate, and this opening in Delray Beach both marks for our thirteenth location in the state and further solidifies Sanctuary's presence on the southeast coast of Florida."

With five of the last six new dispensary openings taking place in Palm Beach County, Sanctuary now has a strong stable of locations stretching from Jupiter down to Boca Raton and between Florida's Turnpike and I-95. As the year winds down, Sanctuary will continue expansion efforts in the northern part of the state while continuing to build on a string of new product approvals across multiple product categories to further enhance its menu offerings.

"We are excited to provide residing Delray Beach patients convenient access to medical cannabis," said Bill Dewar, Chief Operating Officer. "It's exciting to add yet another new city and location to the Sanctuary roster, but at the end of the day, we are always focused on expanding our territory and market reach. We plan to close 2022 on a strong note from an openings perspective," Dewar added.

A Grand Opening event will be held Saturday, October 8, and Sanctuary Delray will be keeping its usual hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Patients are welcome to stop in and shop throughout the day. There will be discounts for both first-time and registered patients as well food and entertainment throughout the afternoon.

About Sanctuary Medicinals

Sanctuary Medicinals is a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis company with operations in Florida, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The company was also recently awarded a provisional retail license in New Jersey. Sanctuary is rapidly expanding into new markets, bringing its high-quality, award-winning products, including flower, vapes, concentrates and edibles, to patients and consumers across multiple states, with a steadfast commitment to creating positive impact in the communities in which it operates.

