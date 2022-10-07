Linqto Launches Linqto Wealth Platform for Advisors

Simplifying Access to Private Market Investments for RIAs and Wealth Managers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linqto, a leading global private markets investment platform empowering accredited investors to source, evaluate, and make liquid investments in some of the world's leading tech unicorns and private companies, today announced the successful launch of its Linqto Wealth Platform for the investment advisor community and their clients.

Linqto. Private Investing made simple. (PRNewswire)

Linqto Wealth is designed to provide "advisor-first" solutions for accessing direct private equity investments into high-quality companies on behalf of their clients, as well as enabling advisors to more efficiently allocate and diversify within an asset class used by institutional investors to help build lasting wealth. Prior to Linqto, making these investments has traditionally been expensive, complex, and typically available to only the largest endowments, pension funds, and other institutional investors.

"We are excited to formally launch Linqto Wealth and we share the belief with a growing number of our advisor clients that direct private equity investments are a compelling asset class meriting inclusion and allocation within their suitable clients' portfolios," said Leo LaForce, Chief Revenue Officer at Linqto. "Our platform represents an innovative solution for advisors and their clients to benefit from private markets investing with full control over company selection but without the high minimum investment amounts, long lockup periods, and substantial fees associated with private equity and venture capital fund structures."

"Linqto Wealth meets the requirements of wealth advisors and their clients for accessing alternative investments, such as private markets, in a frictionless, cost-effective, consistent way," added Spencer Francis, Director of Linqto Wealth. "We're proud to be a streamlined solution for advisors to research, transact, and manage investments in fast-growing private companies across a range of sectors, including digital assets. All supported by experienced client service and underpinned by institutional-quality research and insights."

About Linqto:

Linqto is private investing made simple. Accredited investors worldwide have trusted Linqto to make over US $150 million of investment transactions in 40+ innovative mid-to-late stage private companies and a diverse range of sectors, including fintech, artificial intelligence, healthtech, sustainable materials, and digital assets. With a rapidly growing community of more than 55,000 users in 110 countries, Linqto is a leader in democratizing access to private market investments. To learn more please visit: www.linqto.com.

