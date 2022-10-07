Events DC Acquires Cultural Tourism Signature Events

Programming Continues and Expands Events DC's Community Engagement Portfolio

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Events DC and the Board of Directors of Cultural Tourism DC (CTDC) announced that Events DC will be taking the lead and continuing CTDC's award-winning cultural programming as CTDC winds down operations as a stand-alone organization.

Formed in 1999, CTDC was at the forefront of the cultural tourism movement. With a mission based on celebrating the neighborhoods and cultures that make Washington, DC special, CTDC has made a lasting impact through its signature programs including Passport DC, Around the World Embassy Tour, WalkingTown DC and PorchFest, and through a series of DC Neighborhood Heritage Trails that tell the stories of the city, its residents and the shared history.

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, has been a partner and fiscal sponsor with CTDC since 2009. Over the past few years, Events DC not only became the primary funder of CTDC, but also took on the primary responsibility for producing events such as Embassy Chef Challenge that were originally founded by CTDC. The success of this partnership made Events DC the natural home for CTDC programing.

Timothy C. Cox, chair, Board of Directors Cultural Tourism DC reflected, "Events DC has been an amazing partner for decades. This enhanced relationship ensures the continuance of the programs that CTDC developed so well. Our programs will continue to thrive."

"CTDC's expertise of this city's heritage, the humanities and its local, national and international communities created truly remarkable programs for our neighbors and visitors. We are grateful for this partnership over the last 13 years," said Samuel Thomas, interim president and chief executive officer of Events DC. "These programs and the CTDC staff will fit seamlessly into the Events DC family. Events DC will continue to nurture and build upon the impressive portfolio as well as carry on CTDC's legacy."

CTDC programing will find a new home in the Events DC Community Engagement department. In a sign of the strength of this partnership and a shared commitment to continuity, all existing CTDC staff members will become part of Events DC. Longtime CTDC Executive Director Steve Shulman will be retiring (something he has been trying to do for a long time, and the CTDC Board thanks him for his ongoing service as this partnership was finalized).

Elliott L. Ferguson, II, president and CEO of Destination DC, the official destination marketing organization of Washington, DC said, "One of the things I love most about Washington, DC is all the opportunities to experience different international cultures. Cultural Tourism DC has created incredible only-in-DC events that help us attract visitors from around the world. We appreciate all the work of Steve Shulman and team over the years and look forward to continuing to promote Passport DC and many others with our partners at Events DC."

Events DC will fully take on CTDC this month.

