Young Days Launches to Market with Sustainably Designed and Ethically Produced Childrenswear

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching today, Young Days is a new direct-to-consumer childrenswear brand that raises standards for sustainably designed and ethically produced infant and toddler clothing. Founded by son and father team, Jeremy Fischer and Jeff Fischer, both garment industry veterans, Young Days offers attainably priced, gender-neutral, mix-and-match basics built with durable, eco-friendly materials, resulting in quality, sustainable apparel that kids can live and play in.

Young Days is a new brand raising the standards for sustainably designed and ethically produced childrenswear.

"Young Days was sparked after my wife and I went through an exhaustive search to find children's clothing that looked good and aligned with our values," said Jeremy Fischer, Young Days co-founder and father of two. "We were underwhelmed by the options, and when we crowdsourced opinions from other parents, we knew we weren't alone. We set out to design the solution for ourselves and the many like us who wanted stylish and sustainable clothes for their kids at a better price point."

The Young Days Launch Collection embodies the ethos of feel-good clothing with uncomplicated, affordable and ethical basics. Made to simplify the shopping experience, the curated range of childrenswear silhouettes, from onesies to patterned separates, is offered in more than 35 colors and patterns, allowing parents to mix-and-match gender neutral pieces to create endless outfit combinations. Designed with eight soft-yet-durable fabrics, such as organic cotton and recycled polyester, the line helps parents effortlessly dress infants and toddlers aged 0 – 5 years old.

"For the launch collection, we focused on dressing staples, like onesies and cozy basics," said Zoe Castro, Young Days Launch Collection designer and mother. "Since children grow quickly, we designed for longevity and reduced impact, choosing durable, eco-friendly materials, as well as timeless colors and patterns that will remain relevant through the changing seasons."

Hero styles from the debut collection include the Springfield Sweatshirt, a classic crewneck pullover updated with organic French Terry cotton and playful prints; the Austin Onesie, a staple onesie that blends soft organic cotton and spandex for comfort and freedom of movement; and the Pocatello Shirt and Reno Pant, a cotton pointelle wrap top and footed bottom set designed as newborn essentials in four muted hues.

With separates ranging in price from $13.00 - $25.00, the Young Days launch collection is now available at www.youngdays.com .

About Young Days

Born from the desire to simplify shopping for your little ones, Young Days is a playful, direct-to-consumer childrenswear brand, designed by parents, for parents. The brand brings a new standard to infant and toddler clothing with attainably priced, gender-neutral, mix-and-match basics focused on conscious design details and ethical production. Made completely with eco-friendly materials, like organic cotton and recycled polyester, the collection provides today's kids with quality, sustainable apparel they can live and play in— and peace of mind for parents. For more information, visit www.youngdays.com and follow Young Days on Instagram @helloyoungdays #HelloYoungDays.

