NEWSWEEK NAMES MOST LOVED WORKPLACES FOR 2022

Dell Technologies Moves from 2nd to Top This Year's List of 100 Companies Recognized for Employee Motivation and Satisfaction, SAP America, Marriott, ZipRecruiter and Hilton Among Top 10

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek today announced the 2022 Most Loved Workplaces®, ranking the top 100 companies as part of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company. The results were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

The top 10 companies on the list of Most Loved Workplaces are:

Dell Technologies SAP America Avanade Marriott Vacations Worldwide Hilton Grand Vacations Ally ZipRecruiter ChenMed Zapier Gympass

The feature also includes breakout lists, focused on company size, as well as industry sectors such as Food and Beverage, Retail and Manufacturing, among others:

Consumer Products

BARK TaylorMade Golf Company Madison Reed e.l.f. Cosmetics Modere

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, and company response and adaptability to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as return-to-office rules, were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

"As a result of 'The Great Resignation,' more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "The businesses on this year's list clearly demonstrated that commitment."

Dell Technologies moved from second place last year to top this year's ranking. The company has been recognized for their workplace culture which prioritizes listening to team member feedback. Also contributing to Dell's top spot is their long-standing flexible work environment which is focused on outcomes – enabling team members to thrive both personally and professionally. The company also provides skills training and development opportunities for team members, giving them the tools to be their best and do their best work.

"We're focused on building a workplace where team members can thrive both personally and professionally so they can be their best and do their best work," said Jenn Saavedra, Chief Human Resources Officer at Dell Technologies. "To us, that means ensuring team members feel included and celebrated for who they are while helping them find balance, connection, and achievement. We love seeing team members grow their careers here at Dell – learn new skills, build relationships, and above all, follow their passions. It's this type of support that fosters our innovation at Dell as we work together toward a common purpose to build technologies that drive human progress."

"The companies on this list represent the best at placing love at the center of their employee's experience," said Louis Carter, CEO, Best Practice Institute. "The number of applications this year and analysis of survey data reinforces our original findings that love is the strongest predictor of the strength of a company's culture, employee engagement, and satisfaction."

For the full Newsweek list of 2022's Most Loved Workplaces, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/mlw-2022.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a Most Loved Workplace 2023, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

