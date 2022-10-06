GM Defense to Provide Battery Electric Technology to Defense Innovation Unit

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GM Defense, a subsidiary of General Motors, was selected by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to develop a battery pack prototype for testing and analysis on Department of Defense platforms. GM Defense will leverage GM's most advanced battery technology, the Ultium Platform, as it works to meet DIU's requirement for a scalable design that can be used for tactical military vehicles. DIU is a Department of Defense organization that accelerates the adoption of commercial technology across the U.S. military, which aligns with GM Defense's mission of leveraging GM's advanced technologies for global defense and government customers.

"This award is a critical enabler for non-traditional defense businesses like GM Defense to deliver commercial technologies that support our customers' transition to a more electric, autonomous and connected future," said Steve duMont, president of GM Defense. "Commercial battery electric technologies continue to mature. GM Defense offers a unique advantage with our ability to leverage proven commercial capabilities and the billions in GM investments in electric vehicle and autonomous vehicle technologies in order to help provide our customers with the most advanced capabilities the commercial market can offer."

GM's Ultium Platform is a combined electric vehicle (EV) battery architecture and propulsion system that can deliver power, range, and scale beyond any previous GM hybrid or extended range EV technology. Modular and scalable, the Ultium Platform uses different chemistries and cell form factors, making it adaptable to changing needs and new technology insertions as they become available.

This award follows a similar announcement GM Defense made in July when the business was selected by the U.S. Army to provide a GMC HUMMER EV Pickup for analysis and demonstration. The award is intended to help meet the military's requirement for a light- to heavy-duty battery EV that can support reduced reliance on fossil fuels in the operational and garrison environments.

GM Defense delivers integrated vehicles, power and propulsion, and mobility and autonomy solutions to global defense, security and government markets. The exceptional reliability of GM Defense's technologies results from decades of proven performance and billions of dollars spent in independent research and development by its parent, General Motors, a world leader in global design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit www.gmdefensellc.com.

