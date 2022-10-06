Blue Owl Capital Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) ("Blue Owl") today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Friday, November 4, 2022 before market open. Blue Owl invites all interested persons to its webcast / conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 4 to discuss its results.

Conference Call Information:

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Investor Resources section of Blue Owl's website at www.blueowl.com.

Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

Domestic (Toll Free): +1 (888) 330-2454

International: +1 (240) 789-2714

Conference ID: 4153114

All callers will need to enter the Conference ID followed by the # sign and reference "Blue Owl Capital" once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected.

Replay Information:

An archived replay will be available for 14 days via a webcast link located on the Investor Resources section of Blue Owl's website, and via the dial-in numbers listed below:

Domestic (Toll Free): +1 (800) 770-2030

International: +1 (647) 362-9199

Conference ID: 4153114

About Blue Owl Capital Inc.

Blue Owl is a global alternative asset manager with $119.1 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2022. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, the firm deploys private capital across Direct Lending, GP Capital Solutions and Real Estate strategies on behalf of Institutional and Private Wealth clients. Blue Owl's flexible, consultative approach helps position the firm as a partner of choice for businesses seeking capital solutions to support their sustained growth. The firm's management team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals with more than 30 years of experience building alternative investment businesses. Blue Owl employs over 450 people across 10 offices globally. For more information, please visit us at www.blueowl.com.

Certain statements made in this presentation are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Blue Owl's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions; costs related to acquisitions; the inability to maintain the listing of Blue Owl's shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"); Blue Owl's ability to manage growth; Blue Owl's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving Blue Owl; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Blue Owl may be adversely affected by other economic, business, geopolitical and competitive factors; and the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic on Blue Owl's business.

Investor Contact:

Ann Dai

+1 (212) 651-4719

blueowlir@blueowl.com

Media Contact:

Prosek Partners

David Wells / Nick Theccanat

pro-blueowl@prosek.com

