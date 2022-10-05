Valid Eval Helps Department of Transportation Manage $5 Billion Program with Evaluation Services

DENVER and WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valid Evaluation, Inc. , a provider of secure SaaS platform solutions that manage complex group evaluations, announced today it will be providing the Department of Transportation (DoT) services to evaluate and award the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) discretionary program, which has $5 billion in appropriated funds over the next five years.

During FY22, $1 billion in funds will be available to regional, local and Tribal initiatives through grants that prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries. The program supports Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg's National Roadway Safety Strategy and the Department's goal of zero deaths and serious injuries on our nation's roadways.

Valid Eval was also awarded a contract to facilitate the evaluation of grants submitted to the Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) discretionary grant program with $100 million appropriated annually for FY22-26. This program was also established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will be providing grants to eligible public sector agencies to conduct demonstration projects focused on improving transportation safety.

Valid Eval's platform will provide evaluation criteria-driven rubrics, intuitive interfaces for evaluators and judges, automated scoring dimensions, data collection and visualization that yields useful feedback for applicants.

"It is an honor to support the DoT in this well-resourced effort to realize Vision Zero, which aims to eliminate traffic-related fatalities in the US," said Adam Rentschler, CEO and co-founder of Valid Eval. "This contract also represents a major milestone for our company as we deploy our capabilities at the greatest scale to date."

Valid Eval has been deployed across 167 Federal and defense programs since its inception, helping decision-makers and committees allocate resources in a data-driven, defensible, transparent manner.

The Valid Eval assessment and feedback tool was first utilized at DoT in the Spring of 2020 to help manage the Department's SBIR program and was recently awarded a purchase order to implement large-scale evaluation services for the Department of Transportation (DoT) University Transportation Centers (UTCs). Since the Fall of 2018, the company has been working with Department of Defense customers, including the Army and Air Force. To date, Valid Eval has supported over 120 U.S. Federal government programs to screen industry submissions and improve tech evaluations. By modernizing the acquisition process, Valid Eval serves as a model for how Federal awards and acquisitions can accelerate and improve integrity and outcomes at the same time.

Valid Eval is an online evaluation system for organizations that make and defend tough decisions. Its secure SaaS platform works efficiently at virtually any scale to allow customers in the private and government sectors to involve a wide range of applicants, subjects, domain experts, and judges in evaluation and decision-making processes —all with an unprecedented degree of transparency, efficiency and accountability that builds trust in the process. Combining best practices from the learning sciences and systems engineering, Valid Eval delivers defensible, data-driven results and provides robust reporting tools that help measure and monitor performance and demonstrate mission alignment.

