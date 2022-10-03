Vertical IQ Launches New Role-Based Prep Sheets for Bankers

Time-saving enhancement uses relevant data and insights tailored to a banker's specific role.

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical IQ, the leader in Industry Intelligence, has launched another content upgrade designed to further customize the information and insights available to bankers: role-based Prep Sheets.

Based on the company's popular industry-specific Prep Sheets, the new role-based Prep Sheets provide relevant and timely Industry Intelligence tailored to the specific needs of different bank positions such as:

Business banker

Commercial banker

Small Business banker

Treasury management officer

"Industry Intelligence is not one-size-fits-all," notes Vertical IQ's president, David Buffaloe. "A commercial banker meeting with a CEO needs different information than a treasury management officer who is talking with a CFO. These new role-based Prep Sheets offer bankers the focused industry content and questions they need to quickly get up to speed for a client or prospect call, meeting or communication. They save bankers time and provide a more user-friendly interface."

Role-based Prep Sheets are offered at no additional cost to Vertical IQ customers and are now available.

To learn more about Vertical IQ or to request a demo, visit www.verticaliq.com.

ABOUT VERTICAL IQ

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Vertical IQ is a nationally recognized leader in Industry Intelligence. Whether they're pitching a local brewery or a national biotech company, successful sales, marketing, and customer success teams use Vertical IQ to better understand a prospect's or client's business challenges before, during, and after meetings. Covering more than 550 distinct industries, 3,400 local economies, and more than 97 percent of the U.S. economy and Canada, Vertical IQ equips users with the confidence and credibility to make memorable first impressions and sustain enduring relationships.

