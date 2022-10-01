Contrast Security Champions Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022

The code security leader advocates for the growing importance of cybersecurity and looks to empower everyday individuals and businesses by making cyber more accessible

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security ( Contrast ), the leader in code security that empowers developers to secure as they code, today announced that it has signed on as a Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion for the second consecutive year. Contrast Security is a committed supporter of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which is held annually in October to promote global awareness of online safety and privacy. The Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champions Program is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations and individuals committed to educating others on online safety.

"It has been encouraging to see the market continue to shift. Organizations are becoming more proactive by going back to the basics and adopting security measures and solutions to better defend themselves this year. Unfortunately, we have continued to see the devastating impact major vulnerabilities, such as Spring4Shell, and cybersecurity attacks have had on organizations, which is why we must continue the fight and stay diligent," said David Lindner, Chief Information Security Officer at Contrast Security. "We're excited to be National Cybersecurity Alliance member and Champion of Cyber Security Awareness month again this year. We believe the National Cybersecurity Alliance shares our mission of increasing industry-wide transparency and information sharing. We're steadfast in our commitment to raise cybersecurity awareness across the world, develop innovative solutions and help our customers be more prepared for future attacks."

From mobile to connected home devices, technology is becoming more intertwined with our everyday lives. And while the evolution of technology is moving at the speed of sound, cybercriminals are working just as hard to find ways to compromise technology and disrupt personal and business life. Cybersecurity Awareness Month aims to highlight some of the emerging challenges that exist in the world of cybersecurity today and provide straightforward actionable guidance that anyone can follow to create a safe and secure digital world for themselves and their loved ones.

This year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month's main focal areas revolve around four key fundamental cybersecurity best practices:

Recognizing and reporting phishing – still one of the primary threat actions used by cybercriminals today. Understanding the benefits of using a password manager and dispelling existing myths around password manager security and ease of use. Enabling multi-factor authentication on personal devices and business networks. Installing updates on a regular basis and turning on automated updates.

"In addition to promoting these key focal areas of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Contrast will also publish valuable resources and blogs that will help educate organizations on how they can better protect themselves from growing threats in October," said Lindner.

Now in its 19th year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to build momentum and impact with the ultimate goal of providing everyone with the information they need to stay safer and more secure online. Contrast is proud to support this far-reaching online safety awareness and education initiative which is co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

For more information about Contrast's participation in Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2021, visit https://www.contrastsecurity.com/security-influencers/cybersecurity-awareness-month-champion-see-yourself-in-cyber-contrast-security-1 . To participate in a wide variety of activities, visit staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/. You can also follow and use the official hashtag #BeCyberSmart on social media throughout the month.

About Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber incident. Since the Presidential proclamation establishing Cybersecurity Awareness Month in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, federal, state and local governments and leaders from industry and academia. This united effort is necessary to maintain a cyberspace that is safer and more resilient and remains a source of tremendous opportunity and growth for years to come. For more information, visit staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/

About National Cybersecurity Alliance

The National Cybersecurity Alliance is a non-profit organization on a mission to create a more secure, interconnected world. We advocate for the safe use of all technology and educate everyone on how best to protect ourselves, our families, and our organizations from cybercrime. We create strong partnerships between governments and corporations to amplify our message and to foster a greater "digital" good. National Cybersecurity Alliance's core efforts include Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Week (Jan. 24-28th); and CyberSecure My Business™, which offers webinars, web resources and workshops to help businesses be resistant to and resilient from cyberattacks. For more information, please visit https://staysafeonline.org .

About Contrast Security:

Contrast Security secures the code that global business relies on. It is the industry's most modern and comprehensive code security platform, removing security roadblock inefficiencies and empowering enterprise developers to write and release secure application code faster. Embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software with instrumentation, the Contrast platform automatically detects vulnerabilities while developers write code, eliminates false positives, and provides context-specific how-to-fix guidance for easy and fast vulnerability remediation. Doing so enables application and development teams to collaborate more effectively and to innovate faster while accelerating digital transformation initiatives. This is why a growing number of the world's largest private and public sector organizations rely on Contrast to secure their applications in development and extend protection to cloud and on-premise applications in production.

