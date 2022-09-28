Apiiro to Present on Design-Level Software Supply Chain Threats at LASCON 2022

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apiiro, the leader in Cloud-Native Application Security, today announced that Vice President of Security Research, Moshe Zioni, will present at The Lonestar Application Security Conference 2022 (LASCON) in Austin, TX.
- Who: Moshe Zioni, vice president of security research at Apiiro
- What: Zioni's session titled "Design-Level Supply Chain Attacks in the Real World" will address why design-originated weaknesses are the biggest threat to software supply chain security and what steps organizations can take to minimize risk.
- When: Friday, October 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Cypress Room at Norris Conference Centers in Austin, TX
LASCON is an OWASP-associated annual conference that gathers web app developers, security engineers, mobile developers and information security professionals to share curing-edge ideas, initiatives and technology advancements. Apiiro is a platinum sponsor and attendees will have the opportunity to meet with executives at booth #21 to discuss how its technology is enabling security teams and developers to proactively fix critical risks in the software supply chain.
Click here to register for the event.
Supporting Resources
- Apiiro's "Secrets Insights Across the Software Supply Chain" report
- Apiiro blog
- Apiiro on LinkedIn
- Apiiro on Twitter
About Apiiro
Apiiro helps security and development teams proactively fix risks across the software supply chain – before releasing to the cloud. Backed by Greylock and Kleiner Perkins. www.apiiro.com.
Media Contact:
Amy McDowell
Offleash PR for Apiiro
apiiro@offleashpr.com
View original content:
SOURCE Apiiro