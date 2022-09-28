Akin Gump Expands World-Class Public Law and Policy Practice to Europe

Addition of international policy advisor Jan Walter in Geneva extends the reach of Akin Gump's global, multidisciplinary public law and policy, regulatory and international trade practices

WASHINGTON and GENEVA, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akin Gump welcomes Jan Walter as a senior policy advisor to the firm's Washington, D.C.-based public law and policy (PLP) practice. Based in Geneva, Jan is the first member of the PLP group located outside the United States, a strategic expansion of the U.S. team's globally recognized lobbying and advocacy services to organizations with business interests outside of the U.S.

Jan is a former senior public servant with extensive experience in international policy development and delivery and is particularly well versed in the political complexities of intellectual property (IP) and governance issues arising in international organizations. He will represent clients' interests before international agencies in Geneva, including the World Trade Organization, World Intellectual Property Organization, World Health Organization, and other important policy and regulatory bodies.

"I am excited to join Akin Gump's highly regarded public policy team—they are recognized as one of the most comprehensive and effective government relations practices in the world," said Jan. "I am looking forward to working with my colleagues to craft advocacy strategies incorporating a global viewpoint valuable to clients across a broad range of industries."

Jan's knowledge of key policy issues in Geneva and direct experience with international agencies will help him provide specific guidance to organizations seeking to better understand international policy positions affecting their businesses. His arrival expands the PLP practice's work advising clients on fast-moving issues of importance such as health/biotech, digital trade, standards, IP, and climate change.

PLP practice co-head Brian Pomper commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Jan to our public law and policy practice. He effectively extends the integrated offerings of our PLP, regulatory and international trade teams in Washington, D.C. to clients with issues outside of the U.S. His arrival is exceptionally timely, as global policy discussions ramp up on critical issues such as clean energy transition and IP considerations around innovation and access to innovation."

Stephen Kho, partner in charge of Akin Gump's Geneva office, added, "Jan's presence here will help Akin Gump to further tap into the dynamic negotiations and meetings that are taking place daily among the international organizations in Geneva. These discussions can impact regulations and rulemaking that will affect trade, climate change, worker rights and competition policies around the world. Jan's ability to gather information, assist in advocacy and develop strategies for our private sector and government clients will complement our office's international disputes and arbitration practices quite nicely."

Jan began his career in policy work in the Czech civil service in Prague and in Geneva. Since 2016, he has led on IP matters at the UK Mission Geneva.

About Akin Gump's Public Law and Policy Practice

Akin Gump's bipartisan public law and policy practice comprises more than 70 lawyers and other professionals, including former members of Congress and other lawyers with considerable experience in government service, who practice exclusively on legislative, policy and regulatory matters. Akin Gump has built and maintained one of the largest and most diverse government relations practices of any major law firm worldwide, stressing careful evaluation of client issues and detailed design of strategies and tactics to achieve objectives and provide advocacy that is executed in an effective, timely and coordinated manner. As a result of the breadth and depth of our experience and relationships, Akin Gump is well positioned to represent its clients—regardless of which party controls the legislative or executive branch.

The practice is consistently ranked as one of the top government relations practices in Washington, D.C., by both publications and peers, including consistently receiving a Band 1 ranking in Chambers USA for more than a decade. Akin Gump lawyers and advisors work together as a team on a daily basis, providing our clients with a comprehensive, integrated and seamless approach to problem-solving. The practice's relationships, coupled with strategic and political counsel, enable us to advocate for and achieve our clients' policy objectives and goals.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP is a leading international law firm with more than 900 lawyers and advisors in offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

